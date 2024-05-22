Ravens Star Stands By Drake After Kendrick Beef
It's been an interesting time in the rap world to say the least, and Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Hamilton has thoughts.
Over the past several weeks, the long-standing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has reached new heights. Both rappers have hurled serious accusations at each other in songs, and a series of diss tracks making headlines across the country.
Most consider Lamar to be the "winner" of this feud, but Hamilton has not had his Drake fandom shaken.
"Has my opinion of Drake changed the past couple of months? No," Hamilton told reporters. "You know it's a tough, tough summer for us, but it's part of the rap game and it's cool to see two of the best going at it. A lot of people have their opinions about Drake now but I'm still a Drake fan."
A 2022 first-round pick out of Notre Dame, Hamilton is coming off a stellar second season in which he had 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss , three sacks ,13 passes defended and four interceptions. The first-team All-Pro is looking to build on that success next season and help the Ravens get over the playoff hump.
