Ravens WR Still Not Over AFC Championship Fumble
Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers had a rookie season to remember, but the final act of that rookie season was one to forget.
Flowers finished the AFC Championship Game loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, but that wasn't the story of that game.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Flowers fumbled while trying to reach the ball into the end zone, erasing a promising Ravens drive. This was also just after he took a taunting penalty after a 54-yard reception, resulting in 15 yards being subtracted from the play.
It's been nearly four months since that untimely sequence, and it still haunts Flowers to this day.
"Honestly, I still ain't get over it. I still think about it," Flowers said Wednesday, per Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison. "I know next year we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl. That's why I'm working hard every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment."
While that sequence was excruciating to watch, it doesn't take away from all the good Flowers did in his rookie season. The first-round pick out of Boston College finished the regular season with 77 receptions for 858 yards (both team-highs) and five touchdowns. For a team that has often struggled to find quality wideouts, Flowers looks like a potential star in the making for Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!