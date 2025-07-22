Ravens Need Defense to Stay Healthy
The Baltimore Ravens are going into the season hoping to win it all, but they will need many things to go their way in order for that to happen.
Among the things that need to go in Baltimore's direction is the injury luck.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook emphasized the need for the Ravens defense to stay healthy going into the season.
“As any passionate Ravens fan will likely lament, Baltimore has had bad injury luck in the back half of its defense over the last few years," Shook wrote.
"It hasn't been a product of poor effort with roster construction, but it's clear Baltimore isn't leaving any stones unturned entering 2025. One year after drafting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, the Ravens spent their first-round pick on Georgia safety Malaki Starks, aiming to create a fantastic duo with Kyle Hamilton."
"Once Jaire Alexander became a free agent, Baltimore pounced there, too, signing the former first-rounder less than two weeks after the Packers released him. These moves, plus the low-cost addition of veteran Chidobe Awuzie, give the Ravens more depth and brand power than they've had in quite a while. The hope is they'll stay healthy and prove to be a strength for a defense that already finished 2024 as the 10th-best unit in the NFL.”
The Ravens have an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson and arguably the league's best running back in Derrick Henry leading the offense. Therefore, the defense needs to play at a championship level in order for the Ravens to remain a Super Bowl contender.
The adjustments the Ravens have made on the defensive side of the ball have helped them get better on paper. However, if they can't stay healthy, all of that will go to waste in the long run.
The Ravens will utilize training camp to get their bodies right ahead of the taxing season in hopes of building a strong record that can compete with the top teams in the AFC.
