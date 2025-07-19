Ravens UDFA Can Continue 20-Year Streak
The Baltimore Ravens have had at least one undrafted free agent make their season-opening roster in 19 of the past 20 years, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic believes they will extend that streak in 2025.
The lone outlier was in 2020 when the league didn't have a preseason due to COVID, which didn't allow UDFAs to make their cases. With that no longer being an issue, Zrebiec thinks Ravens linebacker Jay Higgins is among the "undrafted rookies with the best shot to stick."
Higgins, 23, is an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, and a highly productive one at that. Over the past two seasons, he recorded 295 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and eight passes defensed.
His chances of snagging Baltimore's final roster spot is possible, too. Outside of three-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens currently have to rely on Trenton Simpson to make a big leap in his third NFL season or force fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan to have a much larger role sooner than expected.
Higgins would give Baltimore some extra insurance at the position as its defense looks to pick up right where it left off in 2024.
Higgins isn't the only player who could continue the Ravens' two-decade long streak of having an undrafted free agent suit up in Week 1, though.
Zrebiec also names kicker John Hoyland and cornerback Reuben Lowery as UDFAs who could surprise this summer.
Hoyland likely has the better chance to make the roster. His only competition is Tyler Loop, who Baltimore selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lowery, on the other hand, is joining a much more crowded cornerback room with the likes of Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others, currently occupying it.
Either way, it seems the Ravens are going to have a good chance to extend their streak of finding diamonds in the rough year after year with a few very intriguing options heading into training camp next week.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!