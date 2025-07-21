Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former AFC North Rival
The Baltimore Ravens' roster doesn't have many weak spots, but their edge rusher room could be defined as just that. That's why some believe the Ravens could further strengthen it with a former AFC North rival.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Baltimore would be a logical landing spot for free agent edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
"A return to the Baltimore Ravens could also make sense for Smith. The Ravens are looking to make a championship run this season and still have $17.5 million in cap space available," Knox writes. "While Baltimore recorded an impressive 53 sacks last season, it could afford depth on the edge behind Odafe Oweh and 34-year-old Kyle Van Noy."
Smith, 32, actually began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, but he joined the Green Bay Packers after his rookie deal expired at the end of the 2019 season.
The three-time Pro Bowler then signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns after just one year.
Smith recorded 50 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defensed with the Browns before being traded once again last season. He spent the final eight games with the Detroit Lions, who he racked up four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures with.
It remains to be seen what Smith's price tag would be, but it shouldn't' take much to land him at this point of his career. A small investment could pay big dividends if Baltimore were to suffer any injuries at the position.
Van Noy isn't getting any younger. Oweh must prove his 10-sack campaign last season wasn't an outlier. Second-round rookie Mike Green is unproven as well as former draft selections Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac.
A reunion with Smith could be exactly the move that can help the Ravens contend for a Super Bowl even if they are hit with the injury bug once again.
