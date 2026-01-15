Ravens On SI Staff Predicts HC Finalists

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to hire a new head coach after John Harbaugh was let go following 18 seasons with the team.

With Harbaugh going to the New York Giants, it is really beginning to set in that the Ravens will be led by someone else. Some members of the Baltimore Ravens On SI staff gave their predictions as to who the team will ultimately hire.

Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I believe the Ravens won’t discriminate in their decision on who replaces John Harbaugh at head coach and will go with a defensive-minded hire with Brian Flores, who would be getting his second chance at leading a team.

Flores knows how to adapt and maximize talent, and whose expertise is in the area that has held the team back over the past two years.

Elevating quarterbacks coach Tee Martin to replace Todd Monken as offensive coordinator would not only give the long-time assistant a well-deserved promotion but also maintain continuity with a play-caller who is familiar with the best of each of the last two iterations of the Ravens offense that produced both of Lamar Jackson's MVP campaigns. — Josh Reed

Vance Joseph

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Based on the press conference held by Baltimore Ravens' majority owner Steve Bisciotti and General Manager Eric DeCosta, I'd bet on their returning to the hiring formula that got them John Harbaugh in the first place. They seem happy with continuing to audition younger coordinators who profile as long-term bets, and that's where Vance Joseph piques my interest.

He has plenty of ties to the Harbaughs, having spent four years on Baltimore's defensive staff between 2017-20 before joining brother Jim at Michigan. There, he helped to lead the long-suffering Wolverines to a national championship as the younger Harbaugh's defensive coordinator.

He followed Jim to the Los Angeles Chargers after two years in the college game, where he's helped orchestrate two more elite defenses in two more years in an NFL leadership role. If the Ravens are true to their word in returning to their roots in hitting hard and shutting down opponents, Vance seems to offer the upside they've preached. — Henry Brown

Jesse Minter

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minter checks off a lot of boxes for the Ravens if he were to become the next head coach of the team. Not only does he already have ties to the organization after being a defensive assistant coach for a few years, but he can be the one to elevate the defense, which underperformed in 2025.

Ravens didn't fire John Harbaugh because they didn't like the culture that he set. They simply felt he had run his course after serving nearly two decades with the franchise. Minter is a lateral move that keeps the culture of the franchise alive while also getting a fresh young mind in that could give the proper boost. — Jeremy Brener

