Ravens Sign 2 Defensive Linemen
The Baltimore Ravens added some depth up front by signing defensive tackles Deadrin Senat and Josh Tupou, the team announced Tuesday.
Senat, 29, was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. The 6-1, 305 pound defensive tackle spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons, then the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although he was primarily on the practice squad with the latter. In that time, he has accounted for 52 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
Tupou, 30, has spent his entire career to this point with the Cincinnati Bengals. A dedicated nose tackle at 6-3 and 340 pounds, Tupou has recorded for 86 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks in seven seasons with Cincinnati.
These signings come after the Ravens released defensive tackle Bravvion Roy last week, so they did replenish the depth up front.
Adding these two players also brings the Ravens to 91 players on the roster, with pass-rusher David Ojabo carrying an international player exemption.
