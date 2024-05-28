Ravens Star Named Second-Best RB in NFL
Playing a position that usually has a very short shelf life, the consistency and longevity of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is truly impressive.
The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year is entering his ninth NFL season (first in Baltimore) and is still one of the best running backs in the league even at 30 years old. He averages well over 1,000 rushing yards per season and has had at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of the past six years, including in 2021 when he played just eight games.
Even as he's exiting his prime, Henry remains one of the most-respected running backs in football, placing second on a recent ranking by Pro Football Focus. The only player above him is San Francisco 49ers superstar and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.
"Like [Saquon] Barkley, Derrick Henry will be plying his trade on a new team for the first time in his NFL career, after eight wildly successful seasons with the Tennessee Titans," PFF writes. "Henry rushed for 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on a 4.2 yards per carry clip in 2023, earning a 90.1 grade — the third highest among NFL running backs.
"Age and a lack of production in the passing game hold Henry back, but he’s staved off Father Time longer than most running backs could only dream of. The Henry-Lamar Jackson pairing in 2024 should keep defenses awake at night."
The Ravens already led the league in rushing last season, and adding a player like Henry should frighten their opponents. When the season kicks off in a few months, the Ravens' new-look backfield will certainly be something to keep an eye on.
