Ravens Chasing 49ers for Historic Streak
There's no such thing as an easy win in the NFL, but when a game ends in a shutout, it almost feels like it. Luckily for the Baltimore Ravens, it's been a long time since they've given a team that feeling.
Holding a team to zero points over an entire game is extremely rare, especially with how offensively-minded the league is today. In fact, only eight out of 272 regular season games last season ended in a shutout.
Obviously, no team ever wants to be shut out, but some teams are better at avoiding it than others.
In that regard, Baltimore holds the NFL's longest streak without a shutout at 353 consecutive games. The last time the Ravens were shut out came on Sept. 15, 2002, when they lost 25-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, that Buccaneers team went on to win the Super Bowl behind a stingy and opportunistic defense.
The next-longest streak without a shutout belongs to the Ravens' arch rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at 280 games. Pittsburgh was shut out last on Nov. 26, 2006, coming in a 27-0 loss to Baltimore, ironically enough.
The Ravens' streak is incredibly impressive, but it's still a ways away from the longest ever. That honor belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who went 420 consecutive games without being shut out between 1977 and 2004. Additionally, the Denver Broncos (394 games) and Indianapolis Colts (375) both had longer streaks than what the Ravens have now.
For a bit of additional perspective, the Ravens would need to keep their streak going for another six seasons to break the 49ers' record. It'll be a very long time before that even becomes close to a reality.
