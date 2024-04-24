Ravens Sign WR to Extension
The Baltimore Ravens are committing to the future with one of their former first-round picks just before the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a three-year extension, keeping him under contract with Baltimore until the 2026 season.
The decision came a week before the team had to make a decision on whether or not to exercise Bateman's fifth-year option as a 2021 first-round pick. Instead of opting in, the Ravens are doubling down and choosing to make a long-term commitment to Bateman.
Bateman, 24, started 12 games for the Ravens last season, recording 32 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown. While the numbers don't jump off the page, Bateman has slid into a role as the third receiving option on the team behind second-year pro Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews.
Bateman has had his fair share of injuries, missing 17 games in his first three years, but he is healthy going into the offseason and fixtures to be a big part of the Ravens offense next season.
With Bateman signed on long-term, it likely decreases the chances of the Ravens taking a receiver with a high draft pick during this weekend's NFL Draft.
