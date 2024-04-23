Texans Reveal New Jerseys; Play Ravens in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens ended an era when they beat the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round back in January.
The Texans are the NFL's youngest franchise and began play in 2002, and since then, they have donned the same uniforms - until now.
On Tuesday morning, the Texans revealed their new uniforms to usher in a new era with quarterback C.J. Stroud under center.
Here's a look at the new uniforms:
This season, the Texans will play a first-place schedule, and that includes a game where they host the Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Texans were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season, going from a three-win team in 2022 to a 10-win playoff participant in 2023. They beat the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card round, but lost 34-10 in the next round on the road against the Ravens. The two teams also met in Week 1 last season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the Ravens pulled out a 25-9 win.
This season, perhaps the Texans will play different because they look different, but the Ravens will look and hope to keep things the same even with the new uniforms.
