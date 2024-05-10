Raven Country

Ravens Wanted 49ers Rookie WR

The Baltimore Ravens were hoping to snag a certain player later in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches
Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the No. 30 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens were happy to select Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. And they were hoping they could get another top player later in the draft, but he ended up being the next player off the board.

The San Francisco 49ers surprised many when they selected Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta praised the selection.

"It was a great pick. I give those guys a lot of credit," DeCosta said of the 49ers. "I thought [Pearsall] was a guy that we might get that was a sleeper for us at some point. He really wasn't a hot, hot commodity name. But that was another guy when you watched his game, he's a super impressive player on tape."

The Ravens were keen on taking a receiver, and Pearsall could have been their pick on Day 2. However, he didn't even make it one more pick. The Ravens eventually settled on North Carolina's Devontez Walker in the fourth round, and they seem happy with their choice.

It remains to be seen whether the Ravens made a mistake or not by passing on Pearsall, but the Niners hope they didn't jump the gun on taking him.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.