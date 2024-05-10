Ravens Wanted 49ers Rookie WR
With the No. 30 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens were happy to select Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. And they were hoping they could get another top player later in the draft, but he ended up being the next player off the board.
The San Francisco 49ers surprised many when they selected Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta praised the selection.
"It was a great pick. I give those guys a lot of credit," DeCosta said of the 49ers. "I thought [Pearsall] was a guy that we might get that was a sleeper for us at some point. He really wasn't a hot, hot commodity name. But that was another guy when you watched his game, he's a super impressive player on tape."
The Ravens were keen on taking a receiver, and Pearsall could have been their pick on Day 2. However, he didn't even make it one more pick. The Ravens eventually settled on North Carolina's Devontez Walker in the fourth round, and they seem happy with their choice.
It remains to be seen whether the Ravens made a mistake or not by passing on Pearsall, but the Niners hope they didn't jump the gun on taking him.
