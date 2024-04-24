Contract Details Revealed for Former Ravens RB
Former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is taking his talents to Tinseltown and joining the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Ravens after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Dobbins was seen as potentially the next great Ravens running back when he ran for over 800 yards in his rookie year despite being the second-stringer. However, injuries took a toll and he lost two full seasons with a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles he suffered in last season's Week 1 affair against the Houston Texans.
That's why Dobbins is only able to make up to $1.61 million in his new contract with the Chargers, according to ESPN insider Field Yates. Dobbins can earn another $750,000 in incentives, which he could hit if he stays healthy and performs well.
Dobbins is somewhat familiar with his new coach Jim Harbaugh. Of course, his brother John drafted and coached him with the Ravens for four seasons, so there will be some continuity there perhaps. Also, the Chargers brought in Dobbins' teammate Gus Edwards, and the two of them will be competing for carries just like they did in Baltimore.
The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that's certainly the case for Dobbins. But he hopes more change can come in a year from now if he can perform well in 2024 and earn a raise in free agency next spring.
