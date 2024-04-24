Raven Country

Contract Details Revealed for Former Ravens RB

JK Dobbins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes
Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is taking his talents to Tinseltown and joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Ravens after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Dobbins was seen as potentially the next great Ravens running back when he ran for over 800 yards in his rookie year despite being the second-stringer. However, injuries took a toll and he lost two full seasons with a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles he suffered in last season's Week 1 affair against the Houston Texans.

That's why Dobbins is only able to make up to $1.61 million in his new contract with the Chargers, according to ESPN insider Field Yates. Dobbins can earn another $750,000 in incentives, which he could hit if he stays healthy and performs well.

Dobbins is somewhat familiar with his new coach Jim Harbaugh. Of course, his brother John drafted and coached him with the Ravens for four seasons, so there will be some continuity there perhaps. Also, the Chargers brought in Dobbins' teammate Gus Edwards, and the two of them will be competing for carries just like they did in Baltimore.

The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that's certainly the case for Dobbins. But he hopes more change can come in a year from now if he can perform well in 2024 and earn a raise in free agency next spring.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.