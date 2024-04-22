Ravens QB Named Favorite Athlete in NBA Poll
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has millions of fans around the world, and that includes some of his athlete friends in the NBA.
The Athletic recorded an anonymous poll for NBA players asking them who is their current favorite non-NBA athlete. Jackson received 13 percent of the vote, which was the most by a wide margin. Iowa star and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was second in the voting with 6.6 percent of the 115 votes cast. Other athletes receiving more than two percent of votes include Novak Djokovic, Usain Bolt, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Tyson, Justin Jefferson, Jon "Bones" Jones and Shohei Ohtani.
“He’s one of the best QBs ever since he came into the league,” an anonymous player said. “His running ability is crazy.”
Jackson has won two MVP awards in his six NFL seasons with the Ravens, leading them to the AFC Championship Game last year. In his second MVP campaign, Jackson threw for a career-best 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also ran for 821 yards on the ground with five scores, cementing himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
If Jackson can match that play in 2024, there's a good chance he may be atop this list in next year's poll.
