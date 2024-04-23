Raven Country

Georgia WR May Be Perfect Pick for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens could select Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are just two days away from the start of the NFL Draft, and they have their eye on a handful of prospects for the No. 30 overall pick.

Among those players is Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, who has flown up draft boards in recent weeks and could be another weapon for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens offense.

"McConkey is a sick route runner with the excellent speed (4.39 in the 40) to turn on the jets in the open field," ESPN's Field Yates writes. "He forces defensive backs onto their heels consistently and is always open. McConkey's modest production this past season (30 catches in nine games) is more reflective of a Georgia offense that ran the ball incredibly well and featured (Brock) Bowers catching passes."

While McConkey caught just 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns last season at Georgia, his experience with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be extremely valuable. Monken was the offensive coordinator for McConkey's first three seasons at Georgia before flocking to Baltimore last offseason.

McConkey's best offensive season came in 2022 when he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns, which means Monken has the ability to pull the best out of him if his collegiate career has anything to show for it.

Perhaps a reunion in the pros is the ideal fit for the two-time National Champion.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.