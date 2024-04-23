Georgia WR May Be Perfect Pick for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are just two days away from the start of the NFL Draft, and they have their eye on a handful of prospects for the No. 30 overall pick.
Among those players is Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, who has flown up draft boards in recent weeks and could be another weapon for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens offense.
"McConkey is a sick route runner with the excellent speed (4.39 in the 40) to turn on the jets in the open field," ESPN's Field Yates writes. "He forces defensive backs onto their heels consistently and is always open. McConkey's modest production this past season (30 catches in nine games) is more reflective of a Georgia offense that ran the ball incredibly well and featured (Brock) Bowers catching passes."
While McConkey caught just 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns last season at Georgia, his experience with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be extremely valuable. Monken was the offensive coordinator for McConkey's first three seasons at Georgia before flocking to Baltimore last offseason.
McConkey's best offensive season came in 2022 when he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns, which means Monken has the ability to pull the best out of him if his collegiate career has anything to show for it.
Perhaps a reunion in the pros is the ideal fit for the two-time National Champion.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!