Ravens FB Calls Out AFC Championship Mistakes
All season long, the Baltimore Ravens perfected their offensive identity as a run-first team that would wear opposing defenses down on the ground. They ran the ball on a higher percentage of plays than any other team, and it worked tremendously well as they finished with the NFL's best record at 13-4.
In their most important game of the season though, the Ravens got away from the identity that worked so well for them all year long. Baltimore had just 16 rushing attempts in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and half of those attempts were from quarterback Lamar Jackson. That left just three attempts each for running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, as well as two for receiver Zay Flowers.
Unsurprisingly, trying to play an entirely different style ended up not working out for the Ravens as they lost 17-10 in excruciating fashion.
Months later, it's abundantly clear what went wrong in that game, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating. During a recent appearance on the "Green Light" podcast with former NFL player Chris Long, Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard looked back on what went so wrong that day.
"We only ran the ball six times at running back and we had a couple positive runs. I think the general public would agree that like, let's do what got us there at that point, we run the ball, we control the clock and we have our passing game as well obviously to complement everything," Ricard said. "But I think once you get one-dimensional, it's tough.
"I didn't even realize after the game game how little we did run the ball, to be honest. I thought we ran it a little bit here and there. If you look back at it, we definitely probably should've, but that's out of my control, coaches do it."
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken had a very strong first season in Baltimore, but his decision-making in this game is still a head-scratcher to many, including himself.
At the very least, it seems the Ravens have learned from this mistake and will stick closer to that identity this season. With a bruising force at running back named Derrick Henry now in the fold, Baltimore's rushing attack could be even harder to stop this fall.
