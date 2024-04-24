Raven Country

How to Watch Ravens NFL Draft Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens are picking No. 30 in Thursday's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with NFL commissioner
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with NFL commissioner / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league are set to participate in the offseason’s biggest event this weekend: the NFL Draft.

This year, 257 of the country’s top collegiate prospects will be selected to their new teams to start their NFL career.

Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s first-round coverage:

  • Date: Thursday, April 25
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN+

Here’s a look at the order of the first round:

1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2) Washington Commanders

3) New England Patriots

4) Arizona Cardinals

5) Los Angeles Chargers

6) New York Giants

7) Tennessee Titans

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears

10) New York Jets

11) Minnesota Vikings

12) Denver Broncos

13) Las Vegas Raiders

14) New Orleans Saints

15) Indianapolis Colts

16) Seattle Seahawks

17) Jacksonville Jaguars

18) Cincinnati Bengals

19) Los Angeles Rams

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) Miami Dolphins

22) Philadelphia Eagles

23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Houston)

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Green Bay Packers

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28) Buffalo Bills

29) Detroit Lions

30) Baltimore Ravens

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs

The Ravens hold the No. 30 overall pick for the first time in franchise history, and there’s a few different directions they can go in. Cornerback, offensive line and receiver are all options for the Ravens for the position of their first pick, which they will make a little after 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Jeremy Brener

