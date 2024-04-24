How to Watch Ravens NFL Draft Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league are set to participate in the offseason’s biggest event this weekend: the NFL Draft.
This year, 257 of the country’s top collegiate prospects will be selected to their new teams to start their NFL career.
Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s first-round coverage:
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN+
Here’s a look at the order of the first round:
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Houston)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs
The Ravens hold the No. 30 overall pick for the first time in franchise history, and there’s a few different directions they can go in. Cornerback, offensive line and receiver are all options for the Ravens for the position of their first pick, which they will make a little after 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.
