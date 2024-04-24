Iowa Star 'Phenomenal Fit' for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are just one day away from their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there's still a number of directions they can go in.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks that the Ravens would benefit from drafting Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.
"Phenomenal fit for a Baltimore-style defense, and that's why I think he's in play for the Ravens at 30, and could go as high as 16th to Seattle," Breer tweeted.
DeJean, 21, was an All-American last season at Iowa and can play on the outside, in the slot and safety with his 6-1, 203-pound build. DeJean's versatility should make him a hot commodity in the first round, which is why Breer is predicting a very wide range for him.
DeJean fractured his fibula in the middle of November, which limited him to just 10 games and held him out of the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, where he would have had a chance to boost his stock even further. However, he's drawn enough buzz to warrant first-round consideration even without participating in those scouting events.
DeJean held a separate, individual workout earlier this month, which gave teams the opportunity to see him up close to see if he's worth taking in the first round. If he's still available when the Ravens get to No. 30, it will be difficult passing him up.
