Jets Trade Zach Wilson to Broncos - Ravens 2024 Opponent

Zach Wilson has been traded by the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos, opening the door for him to play against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Baltimore Ravens could see a new quarterback on the schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are trading former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos just days before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Broncos were in need of a new starting quarterback after the team cut Russell Wilson last month. Wilson opted to sign with the Ravens' AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, the Jets had signed former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor, negating the need for Wilson to be the backup for Aaron Rodgers, a role he served last season.

Wilson had an up-and-down tenure in New York that started with him being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. His first two seasons didn't amount to much, which prompted the Jets to sign Rodgers and elevate the ceiling of the team. When Rodgers injured his Achilles in the first game of the season, Wilson stepped back into the starting role, but managed just a 5-6 record under center in 2023. His last game with the Jets was a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17.

Perhaps a fresh start with the Broncos will give Wilson a new lease on life in the NFL, but it will come with the defensive-minded Ravens in his path.

