Look: Broncos to Play Ravens With New Jerseys
When the Baltimore Ravens host the Denver Broncos this year, their opponent will have a new fresh look.
The Broncos revealed their new uniforms for the 2024 season on social media Monday morning and also showcased a return for throwback jerseys.
The Ravens last hosted the Broncos back in 2022, and Baltimore won 10-9 in a game where Lamar Jackson left early with an injury. The Ravens have won 10 of 16 all-time meetings with the Broncos dating back to the first season in franchise history back in 1996.
The Ravens were shut out of the end zone throughout the first three quarters, but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley changed that in the fourth with a rushing touchdown of his own to give Baltimore the lead for good.
With Huntley and fellow starter Russell Wilson now playing for AFC North rivals, the game should feature reigning MVP Jackson and someone new for the Broncos, possibly a rookie in what is considered a deep quarterback class.
The Broncos could find their quarterback this weekend at the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the first of seven rounds.
The NFL schedule is set to be released sometime in early May, and that's when we'll know exactly when the Broncos will come to Baltimore with their new look.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!