Why Ravens Should Avoid Houston OT in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, but there's a player who may not fit the vision.

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) prepares to
Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) prepares to / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are putting their final touches on their 2024 NFL Draft board before the event kicks off on Thursday.

The Ravens could look to take a number of different players, especially on the offensive line after losing John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses during the offseason.

However, Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn believes the team should steer away from Houston tackle Patrick Paul, who could be an option for the team at the No. 30 overall pick.

"Paul still needs significant technique work to play with better leverage, control and sustain skills," Thorn writes. "But he has ideal length with starter-level athletic ability, play strength and a nasty demeanor that can be harnessed into a starting role within his first few seasons."

Paul's size should certainly translate to the NFL level. Standing 6-8 and weighing 331 pounds, even some of the strongest pass rushers will have difficulty getting past him, but he needs to develop more. That isn't to say that Paul won't emerge into a quality starting tackle in the NFL, but the Ravens need players who can start as soon as Week 1, and Paul may not be that.

Other options that could make more sense early are Arizona's Jordan Morgan, Georgia's Amarius Mims, Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia.

