Raven Country

Ravens Could Trade WR Rashod Bateman

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman could be traded before or during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7)
Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) / Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens could be saying goodbye to one of their former first-round draft picks.

According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora, Rashod Bateman is a potential trade candidate for the Ravens leading into the final days before the NFL Draft.

Bateman, 24, could be a free agent as early as next year if his fifth-year option gets picked up. He has underperformed as a former first-round pick, but he has also dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career. He missed five games in his rookie year and 11 in his second season.

The 2023 campaign was Bateman's healthiest in his career, playing in all but one game. However, he managed just 367 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Zay Flowers' inclusion in the offense reduced Bateman's role, so his appearance on the trade market shouldn't be surprising.

If the Ravens drafted another receiver, someone like LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. whom we selected in Fan Nation's mock draft, then it would give the team more reason to trade Bateman.

Bateman brings tremendous upside as a young receiver still on his first contract, and if the Ravens can get some value out of him before he has the chance to walk away in free agency a year from now, they should take advantage.

