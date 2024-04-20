Raven Country

Ravens Penalized After Tyus Bowser Grievance

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser was on the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2023 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a legal challenge against one of their former players.

According to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, the Ravens were docked $1.8 million from their cap space after former linebacker Tyus Bowser filed a grievance against the team after he claimed he wasn't paid for the 2023 season that he spent on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The grievance isn't expected to be finalized until 2025, and if the Ravens were to win, they would receive a $1.8 million credit next season. However, if the judge rules in Bowser's favor, the Ravens will be docked another $2.7 million in 2025 to make up the full $4.5 million.

Bowser, 28, was cut by the Ravens last month after seven seasons with the team. He was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Houston and was a reserve throughout most of his rookie contract with the Ravens. In his fourth season in 2020, Bowser recorded three interceptions and earned a new four-yeal deal from the team the following offseason.

He started all 17 games in 2021 and recorded 7.0 sacks for his best NFL campaign to date. However, he struggled with injuries in 2022 and was limited to just nine games. In 2023, he never appeared for the team.

Now, Bowser is a free agent and he could continue his career with another team.

