Broncos Change Jerseys; Ravens Next?
The NFL world is reacting to the Denver Broncos jersey changes, but the Baltimore Ravens could be up next in making some alterations.
The Ravens have relatively kept the same color scheme and design since the team's debut in 1996, but president Sashi Brown has kept the door open on a possible change.
"We feel like we have really classic jerseys, and I think the team did a great job when we've had some minor modifications," Brown said via the team's website. "So we're really cautious about making changes, something that we think really works well.
"The optionality that you see, particularly in other leagues, with different types of jerseys, color rushes, being tried — we're exploring some things with some of the alternative jerseys. But as for now, we're really happy with the way our jerseys stand out."
The current alternate jerseys are black and typically make an appearance during a primetime game. This past season, the Ravens wore black twice at home, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 in Week 11 and the Miami Dolphins 56-19 in Week 17 to clinch homefield advantage throughout the entirety of the AFC playoffs.
The alternate jerseys will return at some point during the 2024 season, but there could very well be a change between now and the fall.
