Two Ravens Named to Half-Decade Team
The Baltimore Ravens' ability to draft and develop homegrown talent has been the bedrock of their success throughout much of their history. But it's not the only reason for that success.
The Ravens have also made a few big outside additions, and at least recently, they've been largely successful. For instance, linebacker Roquan Smith, whom they acquired in 2022 via a midseason trade with the Chicago Bears, has been a monster with three first-team All-Pro selections in as many years. Then there's running back Derrick Henry, who signed with the Ravens as a free agent last year and proceeded to rush for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns at the age of 30.
As a testament to their abilities and to the Ravens' front office, FOX Sports recently named both Henry and Smith to its 2020s "half-decade" team. Henry in particular beat out San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in a close race at the position.
"Henry has rushed for at least 1,900 yards twice in the last five years (2020 with Titans, 2024 with Ravens), establishing himself as the preeminent bell-cow back of his era," FOX Sports' Ben Arthur wrote. "He may not have the pass-catching ability of other running backs in recent years, but his consistent dominance stands out at a position where the window for elite play can be so small. The former second-round pick is averaging 102.6 rushing yards per game over the last six seasons."
Smith, meanwhile, was one of three linebackers to make the cut alongside Fred Warner of the 49ers and Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders.
"Smith is also in the conversation for the best at his position," Arthur wrote. "The former Bears standout has been a first-team All-Pro selection three times since he was traded to Baltimore in 2022."
Henry and Smith are both leaders on their sides of the ball. Though they may be getting a bit older, the former especially, they are still integral to the Ravens' success, and should continue to produce at a high level for another few years at least.
Kicker Justin Tucker, whom the Ravens released in May following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, also made the list.
