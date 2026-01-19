Why Ravens Should Hire Robert Saleh as HC

The Baltimore Ravens have targeted a number of candidates for their vacant head coach position this offseason, who have a wide array of levels of experience and background.

This comes after the Ravens fired John Harbaugh after an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs in 2025, ending an 18-year reign as the leader of the franchise.

It isn't an easy feat to come next after someone like Harbaugh who won six AFC North Titles, made 12 postseason appearances and won Super Bowl XLVII.

One name that could do a good job in Baltimore is Robert Saleh, who the Ravens just completed a head coach interview with.

Saleh Brings Great Defensive Experience

There aren't many better defensive minds in football than Saleh, who has excelled in two stints with the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator. His first stint was for four seasons, 2017-20, and he just completed the first season of his second stint.

San Francisco was excellent under Saleh in his first stint, especially in their run to the Super Bowl in 2019. They allowed the least passing yards (169.2) and the second least yards (281.8) per game, while also ranking tied for fifth in sacks (48) and sixth in takeaways (27).

He has had a great disposal of defensive talent during his time with the 49ers, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and others.

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Saleh deserves even more credit for how the defense performed this season, especially with numerous season-ending injuries, including Warner and Bosa, as they still made the postseason and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Ravens were a poor defensive unit this past season, allowing the second-most passing yards per game (247.9) and were tied for the third least sacks (30).

Saleh could bring a new edge to a Ravens team that has prided itself on defense over the years, including the likes of linebackers in Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and All-Pro Terrell Suggs, plus Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

Saleh Has Prior Head Coaching Experience

Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets for four seasons from 2021-24, but didn't have the success he wanted, going 20-36 and getting fired before the end of the 2024 campaign.

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lack of winning wasn't entirely on Saleh, as the Jets went in on signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season and then struggled in 2024, leading to Saleh's firing after a 2-3 start.

Saleh still had success on defense, even with the struggles on offense, ranking fourth in total yards allowed in 2022 (311.1) and third in 2023 (292.3).

The Jets are also a franchise that has struggled overall, last making the postseason back in 2010, the longest absence of any NFL team, which illustrates organizational problems much bigger than Saleh.

Ravens Offense More Equipped to Win Than Jets

While Saleh will still need to prove himself offensively, he has a much better cast of players if he gets the Ravens job than when he did with the Jets.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will want to have a bounce-back season for the Ravens in 2026 after injuries ruined most of his 2025 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Running back Derrick Henry is still one of the best in the NFL and finished second in rushing yards (1,595), showing he's still a top back for the Ravens' future.

The Ravens need additions at wide receiver and offensive line, but if Saleh can get some reinforcements and a good offensive coordinator, Jackson and Henry can lead the unit back to the postseason.

