Ravens' Derrick Henry Leading League RBs
Few team can hang with the Baltimore Ravens in the talent department. They're one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL, an annual threat to contend for the Lombardi Trophy behind their MVP-caliber quarterback in Lamar Jackson, an impressive home-built defense that continues to add names and a quietly-stacked wide receiver room that gives the team plenty of options to score.
Still, if there's one thing the Baltimore Ravens can do better than anyone, it's run the ball. Not only do they have the most versatile running quarterback the game's ever seen playing at the peak of his powers, but he's now joined by another surefire Hall of Famer behind the line.
Derrick Henry will retire as one of the game's great all-time running backs, but he's far from done producing. Just as he helped lead the Ravens to scoring dominance last season, he now leads next season's top-projected ground game in PFF's offseason ranking series.
Henry, a model of durability and production after once again leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16, remains the name on the marquee heading into 2026. "Henry led the position with a 93.5 PFF rushing grade as well as 89 missed tackles forced and 6.0 yards per carry," Dalton Wasserman writes. "At this point, his eventual decline isn't believable until we see it."
Moreover, he's not alone in frightening would-be tacklers. "Alongside Henry is one of the NFL’s best third-down backs, Justice Hill. Hill’s 89.0 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked fourth among running backs last season. He did not drop any of his 52 targets. Baltimore also has Keaton Mitchell, who earned an elite 92.5 PFF rushing grade in limited work in 2023, and Rasheen Ali, who added special-teams value late last season."
None of those positive marks specifically account for Jackson, the great orchestrator who opens things up for everyone else with his own devastating dual threat persona. Not only did he lead the NFL in passer rating at 77.3, the highest since his first MVP season in 2019, but he also led the league in rushing yards per attempt for the fourth time while totaling 915 on the ground.
Few teams can contend with the Ravens when they decide to put their head down and truck their way to the end zone. Everyone knows it, and they hope to ascend to truly unstoppable status in finally winning that elusive championship in this upcoming season.
