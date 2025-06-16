Will Age Catch Up to Ravens' Derrick Henry?
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is 31 years old and he is still one of the best players at his position in the league.
Henry finished second in rushing yards in 2024 behind Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, helping the Ravens make it to the Divisional Round last season.
However, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine wonders if Henry can still produce at a high level in the 2025 campaign.
"The run game fueled the Ravens like few offenses in the league last year. Jackson was a big part of that, but Derrick Henry flirted with 2,000 yards on the ground in his age-30 season. It was a ridiculous feat considering his age and career workload," Ballentine wrote.
"If things go south for the Ravens, it's going to be some combination of Henry finally feeling his age, troubles on the offensive line and Jackson getting dinged up."
"Henry is 31 years old with 2,355 career carries. Daniel Faalele needs to take a step in his second year at right guard, and Andrew Vorhees will need to prove he can be the left guard."
"If neither of them do that, it's possible the Ravens lose their punch in the run game. Even so, as long as Jackson is healthy, they probably still finish around the top 10."
The Ravens signed Henry to a two-year, $30 million contract extension this offseason, which shows that the organization has confidence in his abilities to remain one of the best running backs in the game.
Baltimore has other ways to win on offense, which could take some pressure off of Henry, but it's clear that he and the team feel confident in his abilities to remain among the elite running backs in the NFL.
