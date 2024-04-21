Raven Country

Why Ravens Should Draft a RB

The Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry this offseason, but the team could look to add another running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before an NFL football matchup Sunday,
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before an NFL football matchup Sunday, / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are days away from adding a rookie class in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are questions as to whether the team will add a prospect to the backfield.

While the Ravens signed Derrick Henry to become the team's top running back, the team still said goodbye to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to join John Harbaugh's brother Jim. That could give the Ravens reason to draft a rookie in case Henry, 30, isn't capable of the same kind of volume he produced in eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

However, the has some depth behind Henry, which could lead to the team passing on any running backs. Keaton Mitchell finished third on the team in rushing behind Lamar Jackson and the aforementioned Edwards with 396 yards and two touchdowns. However, he tore his ACL in Week 15 and could not be ready at the beginning of the season. Justice Hill is also on the roster, but he hasn't run for more than 400 yards in any of his first four seasons.

The Ravens' decision as to whether or not they take a running back will have to do with how the team feels about the depth. There will certainly be at least one or two undrafted free agents, who could have a shot to make the roster. Mitchell was an undrafted free agent a year ago who ended up playing a larger role than expected.

Given the lifespan of running backs, every team has to bring in new players each year. The question just remains as to whether they will invest a draft pick for a player of their choosing.

There aren't a ton of top-talent running backs in the first three rounds, so teams are more likely to invest in a Day 3 pick on the position.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.