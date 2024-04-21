Why Ravens Should Draft a RB
The Baltimore Ravens are days away from adding a rookie class in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are questions as to whether the team will add a prospect to the backfield.
While the Ravens signed Derrick Henry to become the team's top running back, the team still said goodbye to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to join John Harbaugh's brother Jim. That could give the Ravens reason to draft a rookie in case Henry, 30, isn't capable of the same kind of volume he produced in eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
However, the has some depth behind Henry, which could lead to the team passing on any running backs. Keaton Mitchell finished third on the team in rushing behind Lamar Jackson and the aforementioned Edwards with 396 yards and two touchdowns. However, he tore his ACL in Week 15 and could not be ready at the beginning of the season. Justice Hill is also on the roster, but he hasn't run for more than 400 yards in any of his first four seasons.
The Ravens' decision as to whether or not they take a running back will have to do with how the team feels about the depth. There will certainly be at least one or two undrafted free agents, who could have a shot to make the roster. Mitchell was an undrafted free agent a year ago who ended up playing a larger role than expected.
Given the lifespan of running backs, every team has to bring in new players each year. The question just remains as to whether they will invest a draft pick for a player of their choosing.
There aren't a ton of top-talent running backs in the first three rounds, so teams are more likely to invest in a Day 3 pick on the position.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!