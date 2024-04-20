Raven Country

Could Ravens Draft Another QB?

The Baltimore Ravens could go through the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback for depth behind Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens have their franchise quarterback, but every team needs depth behind their star.

The Ravens luckily had MVP Lamar Jackson healthy all year long, which was a major catalyst for the team clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the regular season. However, if disaster strikes, the team needs a plan, which could be enacted in next week's NFL Draft.

Last year, the Ravens had Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson behind Jackson on the depth chart. While Johnson re-signed, Huntley joined the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, leaving a hole behind Jackson. Could this mean the Ravens will draft a quarterback in this year's draft?

If it happens, the selection will come on Day 3, where the team has six picks in the final four rounds. The Ravens have other needs, but getting a quarterback could be on their priority list. Johnson will be 38 next season and isn't exactly the kind of player who can replace Jackson. The team also has second-year pro Malik Cunningham, but there may be better options in the draft.

Among the options for the Ravens could be Florida State's Jordan Travis or Tennessee's Joe Milton III. Both players are mobile like Jackson and could fit well in Todd Monken's offense.

The chances of the team spending a pick on a rookie quarterback to be Jackson's backup are slim. If the team wants to improve the depth at the position, adding a veteran may be the wiser route. However, if the Ravens like someone late, they may see them as someone worth taking a flier on.

