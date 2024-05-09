Why Ravens Should Sign Former Eagles LB
The Baltimore Ravens linebacker room will be different this season following the departure of Patrick Queen to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
While Roquan Smith will lead the way, he needs a sidekick that will team up with him to form one of the most dangerous duos at the position in the league.
The Athletic suggests the idea of signing free agent linebacker Zach Cunningham, who played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Baltimore will give Trenton Simpson every opportunity to win the starting inside linebacker job alongside Roquan Smith," The Athletic writes. "The question is whether the Ravens feel they need more proven insurance behind him. They have Chris Board, but he’s started just three games in six seasons and is more of a core special teams guy. Josh Ross hasn’t played a defensive snap in a regular-season game in his career. Cunningham, meanwhile, started 10 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He’s a 29-year-old veteran of seven NFL seasons and has made over 700 tackles in his career."
Simpson, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is expected to earn the starting role next to Smith, and the team has a lot of confidence in him. However, if he doesn't work out like the Ravens expect him to do so, it could put them in a tough spot. That's why adding a veteran like Cunningham can only help the Ravens long-term.
Sure, Cunningham may not be the answer either. However, the more competition the Ravens bring in, the more likely they are going to get the best out of their players, which is why signing Cunningham makes a lot of sense.
