Will Ravens CB Start in Rookie Year?
The Baltimore Ravens could have a plug-and-play starter in their draft class.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was taken with the No. 30 overall pick, could be finding playing time very quickly in his NFL career.
"Marlon Humphrey has battled injuries over the last several years, missing 12 regular-season games in the last three seasons. That's been an issue because not only have the Ravens been forced to play without their top cornerback, but also the defense doesn't have much talent at the position behind the three-time Pro Bowler," Bleacher Report writes.
"Nate Wiggins should have no issues earning a starting spot by the end of training camp this summer. He also has elite speed to avoid getting beat deep and good ball skills to immediately become the No. 2 corner in Baltimore and potentially take over Humphrey's role down the line."
Brandon Stephens is currently listed as the No. 2 cornerback, so that's who Wiggins will be in direct competition with for a starting spot. However, Wiggins is expected to take over a starting spot at some point.
The question is: How soon can that happen?
The Ravens may want to ease Wiggins in, but if he ends up being the best cornerback in training camp next to Marlon Humphrey, there's no reason why Wiggins can't be in the starting lineup for Week 1.
