Ravens Fans React To Jesse Minter Hire
In this story:
As of January 22, the Baltimore Ravens named Jesse Minter as their new head coach.
The first-time head coach will replace John Harbaugh, who had held down the fort since the 2008 season.
It won't be easy filling his shoes, but Minter is more than up for the challenge. He was one of, if not the top names on the market with the likes of Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski finding positions elsewhere.
Ravens fans didn't shy away from their opinion on this hire. Thankfully, most of the fans love the move and believe this was a necessary step to get the team back on track.
Ravens Fans React To Minter Hire
"If you hate this pick you are either an idiot or a hater. I don't care which. Just admit it," one fan wrote as they supported the decision. Another added, "Welcome back, time to win some rings."
Minter was with the team from 2017-20 as their defensive assistant, assistant defensive backs coach, and later the defensive backs coach.
"For everyone that’s p****d off… yall do know the chargers were number 5 defensively because of him….. our biggest problem last year was our defense & we got a defensive coach," someone commented.
This fan was upset about the team's choice of interviews, stating, "Y'all didn't even give Klint a chance at a second interview???"
"Y'all wanted change? Got it. Young defensive genius who just turned Chargers D top-5. Now fix the OC and watch us eat," someone added. That led to this response, "I love this hiring," with an iconic meme as the user thought they were dropping a bold take.
Another chimed in, "Ravens defense about to cook again. Coach Minter is the real deal." Sifting through the replies, the vast majority of Ravens fans were happy with this move, "Wanna see who the OC and DC are going to be before making any judgements."
"I like Minter as a coach, but defensive head coaches tend to fail because they're always chasing a new OC every 1-2 years," someone commented. Another replied, "Minter will bring strong defense back to Baltimore! Please just be smart on who you bring on as OC and DC."
At this point, hiring the right coordinators means everything. This particular hire might not be ideal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but that doesn't mean Minter can't bring in a genius OC, which helps ease the pain to that specific section of Ravens fans.
