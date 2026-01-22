Jesse Minter Releases Statement After Being Named Ravens HC

The Baltimore Ravens have found their man in Jesse Minter, becoming the fourth head coach in the history of the franchise.

Minter has served as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator and led them to two straight seasons of finishing in the top 10 in points allowed and top 11 in yards allowed. After the news broke, Minter issued a statement about accepting the new job.

"I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. This is an organization whose values, cultures, and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played. My family and I are thrilled to join the Ravens Flock, and we can't wat to make the fans, the city of Baltimore, and Maryland proud."

Welcome to Baltimore, Coach Minter! pic.twitter.com/qwFekUZmF6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2026

Jesse Minter takes over as the Ravens' head coach

From his days as defensive coordinator at Michigan to his current role as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, Minter has been working toward this moment for years. Minter was a big name in the coaching carousel, being a top candidate for multiple jobs.

It became apparent that he was going to take the Ravens job the moment he cancelled his second-round interview with the Cleveland Browns for their head coach opening. Many suspected that he only did it for better jobs, but that the Ravens job was out there for him to take.

Now he joins a team that is coming off an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs after losing on a missed 44-yard field goal by Tyler Loop against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minter will have a lot of work to do with the defense and also in building his new relationship with Lamar Jackson.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks out

After the news came in with Minter's comments, the Ravens also shared what general manager Eric DeCosta had to say about the hiring.

"We are thrilled to announce an agreement with Jesse Minter to be the fourth head coach in Baltimore Ravens history. Jesse is a strong leader who posses a brillant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike. Jesse comes from a football family, with success at every level of the sport, and we are confident that he is the right coach to lead the Ravens forward. Congratulations to Jesse and his wife, Rachelle, and the entire Minter family. It's time to get to work!"

GM Eric DeCosta on head coach Jesse Minter: pic.twitter.com/V0kzwCV6zq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2026

The work begins now for DeCosta and Minter as they work to build a Super Bowl-caliber team in Baltimore.

