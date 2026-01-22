Details Emerge on Jesse Minter's Deal With Ravens

Five-year contracts have become the normal this coaching cycle, and that's exactly how long Jesse Minter will be with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the newly-minted head coach signed a five-year deal to become the Ravens next head coach.

"Sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their head coach and signing him to a five-year contract. Minter visited the Ravens on Wednesday, and now reunites with the team he coached for from 2017-2020," Schefter wrote.

On the heels of losing John Harbaugh, someone who had been around for an eternity, this team is looking for further stability at the head coaching position.

With this being Minter's first shot as a head coach, this could go one of two ways. Ravens fans expressed their excitement, though there's always a possiblity things don't go according to plan.

Jesse Minter's Five-Year Deal

With the likes of Robert Saleh and Kevin Stefanski off the market, all eyes were on Minter. Once he cancelled his interview with the Cleveland Browns, Ravens fans began to speculate as they felt a reunion was imminent.

That's exactly what happened. Minter comes to the team having been a coach since 2006 when he joined Notre Dame's staff as a defensive intern.

While most of his coaching resumes are at the collegiate level, he was able to turn the Los Angeles Chargers into a top-five defense. That didn't mean anything in the playoffs due to their horrific offensive line, but no one can take away what he did for that team this season.

Reunion In Baltimore

Your next coach of the Baltimore Ravens.



We have agreed to terms with Jesse Minter to be our head coach! pic.twitter.com/5VEBGk8iB1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2026

While not everyone may be on board with a five-year deal, that's the standard for what coaches are receiving these days. That doesn't mean Baltimore has to stick with him for all five years, but they're certainly hopeful they can ride out the 42-year-old for another Harbaugh style tenure.

Minter's no stranger to Baltimore, and that's one of the huge reasons this hire ever took place. His first NFL gig was with the Ravens in 2017 when he joined the team as a defensive assistant. After two years in that role, he became the assistant defensive backs coach before later being named defensive backs coach in 2020.

After another brief stint in college, Minter returned to the NFL where he turned the Chargers defense into one of the best in the entire league. Knowing how poor this Ravens defensive unit has been, this seems to be the perfect hire as they look to get back on track.

