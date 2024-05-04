What's Ravens' Biggest Weakness?
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams, and they are even more complete after selecting nine rookies in last weekend's draft. However, there is still room for improvement.
Bleacher Report listed each team's biggest flaw and identified the left guard position for the Ravens.
"To be honest, it's hard to find many flaws in the Ravens' roster as they're a well-put-together team," Bleacher Report writes. "However, they did lose two starting offensive linemen from last season: right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard John Simpson. General manager Eric DeCosta did find a decent replacement for Moses in Roger Rosengarten, but the offense is projected to start Andrew Vorhees to fill Simpson's role. Vorhees tore an ACL during the combine last year and ended up being a seventh-round pick, so he's a major question mark."
The Ravens have unproven options at guard, but that doesn't exactly mean that they are weak in that area. The team has Vorhees coming back from injury, along with seventh-round rookie Nick Samac out of Michigan State.
If the team feels like they need to add to that spot, free agents are available. Perhaps the best player on the open market at the position is Dalton Risner, who started for the Minnesota Vikings last season after four years with the Denver Broncos.
While the guards may be considered "weaker" than the rest of the roster, they will have a chance to earn their team's trust as they go through the offseason.
