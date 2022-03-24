Saints re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal. Can he be 'That Guy' for the team and fanbase?

Who is "That Guy" in the league? He's the face of the franchise. The leader and most important piece in the puzzle. Here's the question. Can Jameis Winston be "That Guy" for the Saints?

Finding "That Guy" is not easy for NFL teams. SiriusXM NFL Radio host Solomon Wilcots and co-host argued the topic last week, stating that the recent flurry of teams exchanging quarterbacks confirms the vital position in the National Football League.

An NFL quarterback has to garner an organization's trust in the team meetings, locker room, practice field, socially, and in-games. Thus, I wondered why New Orleans considered Deshaun Watson to be "That Guy" over Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

IS WINSTON 'THAT GUY'? THE REALITY IN NEW ORLEANS Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Here's a reality that may get swept under the rug. Somehow after the initial offer, Winston became the second choice. The New Orleans pursuit of Deshaun Watson is challenging to overlook for Winston. Yes, it's true the team first extended an offer to Winston, but the optics and financial terms in the Watson recruitment were different from an otherwise conservative Saints front office. Was it that Winston was wavering, and New Orleans made a business decision to go all out and obtain Watson? Possibly. Let's be honest. The NFL is a corporation and entrusting a team's leadership role is most likely the most critical decision for coaches and execs each season. Should a franchise hoist the Lombardi Trophy that year, most of the reason is based on the quarterback and his performance. TRUST IN THE QUARTERBACK Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) on the field to warm up before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Examine how Matthew Stafford transformed Los Angeles or how Tom Brady solidified Tampa Bay's title hopes - the quarterback makes a difference. We can easily examine how Drew Brees' excellence on the field and leadership rejuvenated the Saints' franchise. Protecting the fumble and making smart decisions are top priorities an NFL QB. A coach, teammates, and fanbase, desire someone under center they can trust and rely on to be "That Guy." The knock-on Jameis, fair or not, has been the turnovers. Well, where were those MANY errors as his critics often mention? Winston enjoyed a 4.7 TD/ING ratio compared to Tom Brady's 3.6 TD/INT ratio in 2021. Also, he only lost one of his two fumbles. THE CLOCK IS RUNNING Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports Winston must be "That Guy." We have seen to ability. We know his talent. Can he deliver? Losing his job in Tampa, learning from Drew Brees and Sean Payton, and now ascending to become the unquestioned starter in New Orleans, he must produce a championship. It's simple — he has two years to make it happen. Reports from NFL Draft analysts have New Orleans sneaking peaks at Pittsburgh's quarterback Kenny Pickett should he fall to No. 18 in the upcoming draft. Personally, he or Malik Willis would be the best choice from a sparse elite-level quarterback draft class.

Locating a franchise quarterback isn't an exact science. Look at the quarterbacks traded, released, or benched each year in the NFL. The current offseason has been wild and unpredictable for signal-callers. This points to why players like Aaron Rodgers were extended, an unhappy Russell Wilson traded, and Deshaun Watson received record-breaking contract terms with the Browns.

There are very few Drew Bress-es, Tom Brady-es, and Aaron Rodgers-es on the market for ball clubs to select. Yet, people often forget that these guys had to evolve and mature into their roles before becoming "That Guy" for their respective teams.

It's rare to have a Patrick Mahomes in a draft who would take a team to its conference championship in his first season as a starter, but it could happen. Currently, in New Orleans, the organization has given Winston the keys to drive the team's fortunes this season. He'll have a new coach with a different point of view from Sean Payton. One familiar face may finally have an opportunity to shine - offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Winston will have to weather through the heat like a hot and sticky New Orleans summer day. Will he be resilient enough to handle the pending storm and critique for the Saints and become "That Guy" in 2022-23?

We shall see.

Read More Saints News

Read New Orleans Pelicans News