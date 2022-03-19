Could New Orleans still land have options to land a solid starting quarterback after striking out on Deshaun Watson?

I thought the NCAA Tournament coined the phrase "March Madness" and not the NFL. In two weeks, the NFL has left us with compelling storylines, bizarre outcomings, and completely mind boggled.

This includes the awkwardness of a usually conservative New Orleans front office and how they joined the pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Free Agency, trades, unretirements, players changing their minds and allegiances, record-setting contracts, and the unprecedented recruitment of Deshaun Watson in many ways have left even average football fans — well to put it bluntly — EXHAUSTED.

THE FRANCHISE QB RARITY Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Drew Brees, like most long-term franchise quarterbacks was a rarity. The frantic trades and contract extensions signifies the importance of the quarterback position in relation to a franchise's success. The Saints were fortunate to have longevity with Brees. It's doubtful to see this feat repeated in the near future. DID SAINTS DODGE A BULLET? Did New Orleans dodge a bullet after losing the Watson Sweepstakes? Do the Saints have an option to seek after failing to land Watson? The pursuit of Deshaun Watson was uncharacteristic of the Saints front office. Longtime sports journalist Jeff Duncan referred to Dennis Allen's desire to have Watson with the Black and Gold as his franchise quarterback — much like Drew Brees was Sean Payton's guy. Payton chased winning, rarely chased players. NFL players gravitate to winning. The New Orleans brass decided Watson was worth the risk and chased the player. But as what cost? The goal of winning a Super Bowl championship trumped fans' opinions and allegations of abuse by Watson. Earlier this week, SiriusXM NFL hosts Jim Miller and Pat Kirwin said that nearly 70% of Cleveland fans were against the team Browns trading for Watson. In the end, he's a now a Brown after trading their No. 1 draft choices in '22, '23, and '24, and a pair of late-round picks to the Texans. In New Orleans' case, would an expensive trade offer for Watson turn disastrous? The Saints' track record of ballin' out for one player comes at a considerable cost. Recall how Mike Ditka bankrupted the team's draft to Washington to select Ricky Williams? Besides his social anxieties, Williams was an excellent player. However, the trade setback New Orleans' progress until Ditka was shown the door and entered Jim Haslett. WHAT ARE WINSTON AND HILL THINKING? Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at Saints Training Camp, Day 3 on July 31, 2021. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network; July 31, 2021; Metairie, LA Witnessing how New Orleans chased Deshaun Watson may have Jameis Winston questioning a return to the Saints. When Mrs. Benson boarded her plane for Atlanta to meet Watson would have been a conclusive sign that the Saints' decision-makers believed more in Watson than Winston. The public lovefest with Watson may force Winston to consider another suitor. Indy has officially expressed an interest in Jameis Winston. Lest we forget, the Seahawks require a new signal-caller following trading Russell Wilson. Jilted, may not be the word, but it's close. One of Winston's friends, Super Nola, tweeted, "#JameisWinston will never hold an NFL franchise hostage." There may be truth to his statement. Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, did a masterful job playing all of the teams against one another only to have Cleveland swoop in with a more intriguing offer.

What about Taysom Hill? He's still under contract and has a winning record as a Saints starting quarterback.

The truth of all this, a coach, team, and owner must believe in you. If not, more Aaron Rodgers-like chaos and Deshaun Watson chases will continue occurring in the NFL.

At this point, New Orleans has Winston, Garoppolo, Mariota, and now Mayfield as possibilities as options. Still, Winston makes the most sense. The Saints shouldn't wait long and seek to mend fences. Make the best offer possible to Winston; two strikeouts could see New Orleans riding the bench and regretting making a play for Watson.

MORE SAINTS NEWS