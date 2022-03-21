Rookie CB Paulson Adebo was a Big Key to an Outstanding Saints Defense

New Orleans third-round pick Paulson Adebo didn't just fill a huge void in the defense, but flashed glimpses of a bright future in 2021.

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2021 offseason desperate for a top-tier cornerback. After ranking fifth in pass defense and first in interceptions in 2020, the team released veteran CB Janoris Jenkins in a salary cap move. They still had perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, but a huge void to complement him.

After bypassing several top-rated corners over the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, a first-round talent tumbled to within their grasp. Stanford CB Paulson Adebo was as highly graded as most of the corners in the draft coming into the 2020 season. However, Adebo opted out of the season because of Covid concerns.

New Orleans traded up in the third round of last spring's draft to select Adebo with the 76th overall choice. He'd hold off a challenge from veteran CB Ken Crawley in training camp. An injury to Crawley caused the Saints to trade for experienced starter Bradley Roby just before the start of the regular season.

The two Saints preseason games last summer were Adebo's first game action since November 9, 2019 with Stanford. Adebo would still start the regular season at a cornerback spot that would get plenty of targets opposite of Lattimore.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Paulson Adebo

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a pass intended for Washington receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

An unproven Adebo would get his first NFL start in the regular season opener against prolific Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. As expected, Adebo was tested often, but gave up only one completion on five targets for 14 yards. He also recorded his first career interception, picking off Rodgers to end a scoring threat in a 38-3 Saints rout.

In a listless performance by the entire team in a Week 2 loss at Carolina, Adebo was no exception. He allowed 9 receptions and a score on 12 targets, but they resulted in just 90 yards. His seven tackles in the loss would be a season-high.

Adebo's early season slump continued over Weeks 3 and 4. He allowed 9 completions in 13 targets for 146 yards and a score in games against the Patriots and Giants. In the road win at New England, he still did a nice job preventing big plays, allowing just 53 yards on four receptions.

Adebo rebounded from his struggles against the Giants with a strong performance against Washington. He recorded four tackles while allowing 3 receptions on 6 targets for just 25 yards. He’d also grab his second interception of the year, picking off a second quarter pass deep in New Orleans territory to thwart a score in the 33-22 Saints victory.

Continuing his impressive rookie campaign in Week 7 against Seattle, Adebo gave up just ten yards on two completions, broke up a throw, and recorded a tackle for loss in a narrow win. He’d hold up strong against a formidable group of Buccaneers receivers in Week 8, allowing 4 catches but for only 33 yards.

Adebo and the whole secondary struggled in a Week 9 upset loss to Atlanta. Falcons QB Matt Ryan targeted the rookie just three times, but hit on two throws for 67 yards and a score. Adebo was one of the few defensive bright spots in a blowout loss at Philadelphia, giving up one of four targets for 4 yards.

In an absentee performance by the whole team, Adebo allowed receptions on all four of his targets for 68 yards as Buffalo routed New Orleans on Thanksgiving. The rookie rebounded well against a dynamic Dallas offense the following week, giving up just two of four targets for 10 yards.

The Saints defense played its best football over the last month of the year. Adebo was targeted 7 times in a Week 14 win at the Jets. He'd surrender four receptions, but they resulted in only 38 yards as he recorded six tackles.

A 9-0 Saints victory at Tampa Bay in Week 15 was arguably the best defensive performance of the year by any team in the league. Adebo did his part by allowing just one catch on three targets.

Carolina's dynamic duo of wideouts had little luck against the Saints cornerback tandem of Adebo and Lattimore in Week 17. Adebo was targeted six times, allowing four catches for just 39 yards. He also broke up a throw and had a tackle for loss among his five stops.

Atlanta's game plan was to heavily target Adebo in the season finale against the Saints. They threw at him 10 times and completed six for 92 yards and a score. Adebo also made them pay for their strategy. He broke up two throws and had an acrobatic interception of Matt Ryan to set up a second quarter field goal in a 30-20 win.

In an impressive rookie debut, Adebo tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions. Despite being heavily targeted all year, he allowed just 61.8% completion rate and broke up 8 throws. Adebo also added 4 tackles for loss and his 55 solo tackles tied for second on the team.

Saints defensive coordinator, now head coach, Dennis Allen likes to play his corners on an island in his aggressive defensive scheme. Adebo's style fit perfectly in the scheme and he played well enough to limit veteran CB Bradley Roby's snaps.

New Orleans Saints CB Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

The 6’1” and 192-Lb. Adebo is a physical defender with fluid athleticism. His natural coverage skills allow him to lock up wideouts one-on-one, a perfect complement to the elite Lattimore.

The 22-year-old Adebo didn't just fill a huge void on the Saints defense last season. His combination of coverage skills, open field tackling ability, and playmaking potential gives him the look of a perennial Pro Bowler.

