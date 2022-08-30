Demario Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy Continues to Soar

Saints linebacker Demario Davis recently held tryouts for his Devoted Dreamers Academy After School Program 7v7 team. It's no secret, but if you didn't know, Davis has invested heavily into the community through a variety of ways and events since entering the league, especially in his time in New Orleans, most recently with their second annual 'Dinner With the Davises' event.

If you didn't know, the Devoted Dreamers Academy typically offers a four-week summer program for youth entering grades 6th-8th, and they place an emphasis on financial literacy, reading comprehension, physical fitness and character while preparing them for the upcoming school year.

However, things are only getting bigger for Davis and the Academy as we go into this year and beyond.

“I want to get the Devoted Dreamers Academy and develop the next generation of leaders and a part of that process is evaluating which kids we let into the program. In 2022-2023, we’re doing a soft launch with an after school program," Davis said on Saturday.

Some 40 students are going to be in the initial wave of the academy, having the opportunity to come in three days a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the evening where they'll be able to get individualized educational prep, which allows them to be better in the classroom. It'll also help character development, not only focusing on the sports, but also showing what's possible around the game.

"And they’re going to be taught about sharpening their craft around their sport, but also, what careers are available around the game, such as sports medicine, sports science, the business of sports and sports media to teach them about those pathways. You know that only a small percentage are going to go to the next level as athletes, but if they can find a career path inside of sports. It will set them up for the future. You want to build a building ground for tomorrow’s leaders."

Scouting youthful players includes a lot of the traits you'd expect, which include coordination, ability, speed, and natural skillsets. That's the building blocks, and then the next layer includes attitude, effort and enthusiasm, things you can't coach, full effort, and having the right attitude. However, that's not the most important thing.

“There’s a lot that you can see, where when we start coaching this kid, they’re going to be smart. Once we start to invest in them, do they have what it takes to receive the information? What we’re looking for is not the most talented kid, we’re looking for the right kid. So much of that is what they have inside. They have goals, they know how to recognize opportunities, will power, things like that. Those are what we are looking to pull out of people.”

Davis and his wife, Tamela, always had a big vision when they started Devoted Dreamers back in 2013 of launching a school in 2025, and things are actually way ahead of schedule to get it launched locally in New Orleans in Fall 2023. Back in early June, he announced at the Giving Hope Community Center that they got 'the last ingredient' in Angie Taylor, founder of Valor Global Online, to launch an everyday school. Their online curriculum spans over 35 different states and will be placed in a sports hull that will serve kids and allow them to train year round.

"That accreditation that she brings, fully accredited at the highest level, kids coming out of school and go to any college in America, she's put out several Ivy League students. So once the resources came around and we put together the concept, then so much more support from the community came in," Davis said in June.

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis and Devoted Dreamers athlete - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

The Devoted Dreamers Foundation has a great partner in former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his foundation (Brees Dream Foundation) to launch the faith-based school. Davis' faith continues to be the driver's seat for what he does.

“The why (deciding to do it in New Orleans), that’s what God has placed in my heart. God wants me to be in the city, encourage, inspire and reach the next generation in this city. That’s what we’re focused on. Everything that my wife and I are trying to do is about what God is trying to do, His Will, His power. None of it is going to have any power or success without Him and how he wants to guide it.”

As successful as Davis has been on the field in his career, his impact off the field may become bigger than he's ever imagined.

