Dennis Allen Ready to Lead New Era of Saints Football

Dennis Allen's press conference had several takeaways from it, with the main one being that he's ready to be the guy to lead the Saints for the foreseeable future.

The Dennis Allen regime is officially here for the New Orleans Saints. Tuesday's press conference saw the team introduce Allen as their new head coach, and 2022's offseason can now take a driver's seat.

General manager Mickey Loomis revealed that Allen interviewed with the team for over six hours, and cited that he had really been interviewing for 12 of the past 16 seasons he had been with the Saints. Allen had his family there, and there were a ton of coaches, media, and front office there for his big day.

Allen was very grateful for the opportunity, as you'd imagine. He made it a point to personally thank Sean Payton, his assistant head coaches, and the players in addition to owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha and Loomis.

“A coach is only as good as the players that he puts out on the field. And behind every great coach is a lot of really, really good players,” Allen said.

“I want our team to mirror this fan base. I want our team to have the same passion and energy that this fan base has. I can tell you this, our team is going to be tough. Our team is going to be smart, and our team's gonna be highly competitive. And we're gonna play with a passion and an energy that our opponents are either unwilling or unable to match. And that's what the New Orleans Saints are going to be about.”

Allen's Staff

Allen said, "I don't know that we've come to any any concrete decisions about everything. I do think that we have a lot of great pieces in place. I think that's one of the unique things about this job.”

He'll continue running the defense, but he's going to need a new defensive coordinator. He'll also need to find a new offensive coordinator, as Pete Carmichael is expected to be on the staff, but won't be calling plays in 2022.

This will likely be the first thing that Allen will address for the Saints, and the team will need to have a pretty quick turnaround getting that together and then making player evaluations ahead of the start of the new league year on March 16.

Dec 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks past defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Being Stacked Up to Sean Payton

It's hardly a shock, but Allen's early tenure will be put in focus alongside Payton's. That hardly seems fair, but it's the same reality as the quarterbacks being measured to Drew Brees last season. However, Allen knows it's coming, and he's embraced it.

"Yeah, I think I'm at peace with that," Allen said.

"Look, I understand what the expectations are here. But those are the expectations in our league. And I look at it as what a great example to follow.”

Allen was asked about how different things were as opposed to his last time as a head coach with the Raiders. Many forget, but Allen left the Saints following the 2010 season to become the Broncos defensive coordinator, and then a season later was named the Raiders head coach. Naturally, it didn't go well, but nearly 10 years later, you have to assume that lessons were learned.

Allen was sure to mention that he saw firsthand how Sean Payton operates, and that he's seen a lot more, been through a lot more, and has experienced a lot of winning since that time. Mickey Loomis said that he hated Allen leaving in the first place, but naturally the team was able to get him back in 2015, and he ended up putting his stamp on the defense over the years, retooling one of the league's worst.

Although he didn't say this was his mantra, it certainly echoed well when he talked about his team's mentality.

"Everything's about the team. And I think the best leaders have a humble heart. And like I said before, I'm going to be me. That’s the only thing I know how to be.”

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the AFC during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara

Allen was asked about the hottest topic regarding the Saints, and that was on Alvin Kamara. He didn't have to answer that question, but he certainly paused to give a response in the best fashion during his presser.

"I think it's a situation where we're gathering some information. And I think it's really early for any sort of comment.”

This is absolutely a fluid situation, and the reality is that his first court hearing was pushed back to March 8. Kamara is facing a charge of suspected battery, and his future is quite cloudy. The Saints were already going to need to look at getting another running back or two in the offseason, but if they're going to be without Kamara, then things certainly get more complicated on offense.

The Future at Quarterback

"I think it's the most important decision that you make," Allen said.

New Orleans has big decisions to make, as Taysom Hill, Ian Book, and Blake Bortles are the team's only current options under contract going into the new season. Hill's Lisfranc surgery may not even make him available for Week 1, but the rehab path is something he's certainly familiar with.

The Saints need to be aggressive finding their next quarterback, as the desirable options seem to not be on the roster. Getting a strong offensive coordinator could go a long way to land a strong talent, and New Orleans should do their due diligence to find one, whether it be through a trade or free agency.

With the roster makeup this team has coupled with the belief of still being a strong contender with it, it almost throws out the notion of drafting someone and then having a learning curve to go along with it.

Dennis Allen is going to be tasked with a lot, but certainly looks the part and has embraced his role. Needless to say, this is going to be the most important Saints offseason and one of the most exciting seasons for the team

Read More Saints News