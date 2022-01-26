Sean Payton Did It His Way
My goal was to write an ode to Coach Payton as a non-bias journalist, but I couldn't.
Unlike most of my colleagues in the media, I'm not a transplant. I am a New Orleanian - born, raised, and lived there until my college days at Morehouse.
There wasn't a news entity that hired me to cover the Saints; I started Saints News as a fan wanting to give a different perspective on the team I loved. I didn't just report on the franchise's history. I lived it.
I grew up with the Saints — 55 years.
My father and I were in Tulane Stadium and the Superdome for games and witnessed the many disappointments and few victories over my childhood years.
The proverbial "next year" was our mantra until Jim Mora gave us winning teams.
The Great Resignation - Sean Payton's Way
Sean Payton's Time for a "Rebirth"
Until Sean Payton, winning was sporadic. He molded the New Orleans Saints into perennial winners. His tenacity and unquestionable leadership style help to stabilize the ball club.
Did he have the confidence, bravado, and machismo needed for the job? Yes. He admitted his faults and wrong decisions in his final press conference.
Rarely do legendary men not leave collateral damage in their pursuit of greatness. Fractured families, relationships, and tense interactions are often the tales — though, they learn.
I believe this is where Sean Payton is in his life. Heck, this is where I am.
We had to have a Sean Payton. He gave the Saints franchise, city, and fanbase a "rebirth."
Now, it's time for his.
He appeared happy, at ease, and hopeful. He has beautiful new bride, new challenges, and a seemingly renewed desire to enjoy life.
New Orleans Needed Sean Payton
He spoke about desiring Green Bay and not New Orleans. Just as the prophet Jonah ran away from his destiny, Sean Payton did so as well. Only to have fate swallow the young coach and deliver him where he was needed. New Orleans needed him, and he needed New Orleans. He didn't realize it at first.
No one was better suited to restore and resurrect football perpetually stuck in football purgatory. Payton's temperament and grit mirrored the fanbase that weathered many a storm over the years. Payton's goal was simple. Transform a storied loser and win at the highest level.
Payton Transformed The Saints
2006 was a pivotal year for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast citizens whose lives were shattered or scattered after Katrina's destruction.
It's ironic. Payton and Brees had their hearts set elsewhere (Green Bay and Miami), but New Orleans defined their careers. The people of the Big Easy will forever be indebted to Payton's focus and leadership. Winning Super Bowl XLIV was the highlight for head coach Sean Payton. Still, you sense it's yet to become his defining moment in his career's journey.
New Orleanians prayed and longed for a winner. A hero. A team to be proud of. With Payton at the helm, the days of the paper bags, mocked as the 'Aints, would be soon forgotten. The team was a game away from a trip to the Super Bowl in his first season. His team came up short, but three seasons later would deliver the Lombardi Trophy to the Big Easy.
The Saints finally became revered and respected.
Payton and Brees became symbiotic. The two formed the best offense in the history of the NFL for the fourteen seasons they were together.
Payton Did It 'His Way'
The final lyrics to "My Way" summarizes Sean Payton's time in New Orleans.
For what is a man, what has he got, If not himself, then he has not,
To say all the things he truly feels, And not the words of one who kneels
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way.
The final lyrics to "My Way" ~ it was like you could hear Frank Sinatra crooning "My Way" as Payton left the press conference.
As a child of New Orleans and a life-long Saints fan. Thank you, Sean Payton. Should we ever see you again, either on the sidelines, press box, broadcasting boot, or suite in Caesars Superdome, you will be cheered and greeted with applause.
You left us better off than how you found us. That's the mark of a great coach. My prayer is that one day we will celebrate your enshrinement in Canton. Hopefully.
We shall see.
