Grading the Saints Linebackers in 2021

A dominant trio of linebackers brought back memories of the Dome Patrol and was a big reason for New Orleans defensive success in 2021.

Back in the late-1980's and early 1990s, the New Orleans Saints had the best linebacking corps in the NFL. The foursome of Pat Swilling, Sam Mills, Vaughan Johnson, and Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson ushered in the first ‘‘Golden Era'' of Saints football.

Since the breakup of the Dome Patrol in 1994, the Saints have mostly lacked playmakers at the position. Jonathan Vilma, Keith Mitchell, Mark Fields, and Winfred Tubbs were all terrific players over the years. However, the unit became a liability for the team through the middle part of the last decade.

That began to change in 2017. New Orleans focused on getting more athletic at the position. Key free agent signings like A.J. Klein and Demario Davis and draft pick Alex Anzalone transformed the unit. A trade for LB Kwon Alexander in 2020 further upgraded the position.

Over the last two years, the linebackers have gone from a pronounced weakness into a team strength. They were vital to a Saints defense that had to carry the franchise in 2021.

Saints 2021 Position Grades

Linebacker

Other than Drew Brees, the signing of LB Demario Davis in 2018 has been the best free-agent acquisition in franchise history. The 33-year-old Davis has led the Saints in tackles in all four years with the team and turned in his fourth straight season of over 100 stops.

More than just a tackling machine, Davis is one of the NFL's best all-around defensive players. He's a disruptive blitzer, a sideline to sideline playmaker, a standout in coverage, and an elite run-stopper.

Davis led the team with a career-high 13 tackles for loss. He also recorded 3 sacks, 10 QB hits, and broke up 7 passes. He is the most vital cog in the defense because of his elite play recognition combined with outstanding athleticism and toughness.

The addition of athletic veteran Kwon Alexander to go alongside Davis last year gave a jolt to the entire defense.

Alexander made a remarkable recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury last year just to be on the field on opening week. Unfortunately, he suffered an elbow injury in the season opener that would knock him out for four games.

Upon his return, Alexander played the best football of his career. Despite playing just 12 games, he turned in a career-high 3.5 sacks and 7 QB hits. He also intercepted a pass and recorded 7 tackles for loss.

Like Davis, Alexander is lightening fast in pursuit. He’s a major asset in coverage with his ability to shadow tight ends, backs, and even wideouts in the open field. The 27-year-old Alexander also showed good blitzing skills and improved run defense at the point of attack.

Rookie second-round choice LB Pete Werner was expected to make a first-year impact and delivered. He appeared in 15 contests and started 8, quickly working his way into the lineup on any situation.

Werner had 64 tackles, including 4 for loss. He wasn't as strong as Davis or Alexander in man coverage, but has a natural feel in zones. He'll need to get stronger when taking on blockers and be more explosive as a blitzer.

An underrated athlete, Werner flashed glimpses of a bright future. He showed the capability to play the run and pass equally well. Werner flows well through traffic and has an impressive burst to the ball carrier.

Third-year LB Kaden Elliss supplies quality depth. Elliss is a solid run defender and shows potential as a pass rusher. However, he's been a liability in coverage. Andrew Dowell was mostly a special teams contributor, but has nice athleticism in coverage.

After a standout preseason and training camp, second-year LB Zack Baun had little impact during the year. A tweener at 6’3” and 225-Lbs., Baun is too small for a regular defensive end but plays poorly in space and must improve positioning.

Davis, Alexander, and Werner can play any of the linebacker spots in any situation. Their versatility and playmaking abilities allowed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, now head coach, to be extremely creative with his alignments and strategy.

New Orleans has ranked in the top-10 in most defensive categories over the last two seasons. Their talented linebackers have been a major reason for that defensive success.

Linebacker Grade = B+

