Saints Cap Cut Possibilities

New Orleans had to part with several players to meet the 2021 cap requirements. Not as much financial wizardry is needed in 2022. However, there may still be some familiar faces that won't be back in a Saints uniform in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2022 offseason as a projected $76 million over the expected salary cap for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, New Orleans restructured the contracts of WR Michael Thomas, OT Ryan Ramczyk, and G Andrus Peat to save around $34 million dollars.

The Saints are now at approximately $43 million over the projected salary cap. Several other veterans will likely be restructured to create additional cap space. Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, and Taysom Hill seem the most likely candidates.

The 2022 salary cap is projected to be at $208.2 million, an increase of almost $26 million over last year. New Orleans still has some numbers juggling to do, but shouldn't have to part with any big-name contributors.

However, the Saints have some important roster holes to address. The team will still have to part with some players to have a productive offseason. Here are the most likely members of the Saints that we may see depart.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

BRADLEY ROBY, CB (Age = 29)

2022 Cap Hit = $10 million

Cap Savings = $10 million

Dead Cap = None

New Orleans took on Roby's contract when they acquired him in a trade with Houston before the start of the year. After missing the season opener because of league suspension, he appeared in 14 games for the Saints last year. He was inactive for the final two contests.

Roby had one interception, broke up 5 passes, and recorded a sack and 3 tackles for loss. He allowed a 70% completion rate when targeted, but surrendered just one touchdown during the season.

Roby didn't play poorly. He just didn't play well enough to supplant rookie third-round pick Paulson Adebo in the lineup. An eight-year veteran, Roby is still a starting quality corner. His presence gives the Saints a deep crew of coverage corners to combat quality receiving corps, but not at that price.

Roby could return to the Saints on a lesser deal, but will not be retained on his current contract.

Cut Possibility: Almost Certain

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz (86). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

MALCOLM JENKINS, SS (Age = 34)

2022 Cap Hit = $12.2 million

Cap Savings = $8.2 million

Dead Cap = $3.9 million

Jenkins finished his second stint with the Saints in 2021. He was a first-round choice by New Orleans in the 2009 NFL Draft and is the last remaining player from the Super Bowl XLIV championship team.

After five standout seasons with the Saints, Jenkins signed with Philadelphia as a free agent. A three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in six seasons with the Eagles, he'd return to New Orleans in 2021.

A 13-year veteran, Jenkins adds valuable experience and leadership to the defense. He's still a force as a run defender, but has become a liability in man coverage. The team's oldest player, Jenkins may also agree to a restructure rather than be released.

Cutting Jenkins would create $3.9 million in dead cap space in both 2022 and 2023. The Saints are expected to make a hard push to bring back free-agent S Marcus Williams. They may also believe that re-signing free-agent S/CB P.J. Williams is a cheaper option to Jenkins or address the position with a draft choice.

Cut Possibility: Probable

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) after a catch against the Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NICK VANNETT, TE (Age = 29)

2022 Cap Hit = $3.3 million

Cap Savings (if traded) = $3 million ($300k dead cap)

Cap Savings (if released) = $1.1 million ($2.2M dead cap)

Vannett was signed last year to provide a veteran complement to young TE Adam Trautman. Both players were big disappointments in the passing game.

Injuries limited Vannett to only seven games. He caught only 15 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. A six-year veteran, Vannett is a strong blocker for the rushing attack. As a receiver, he offers nearly no threat as a downfield target.

The Saints are badly in need of a playmaker at both tight end and receiver. Tight end seems a spot they can address a little cheaper in free agency. Releasing either Vannett or Trautman, a 2020 third-round choice, provides much cap relief.

Unless New Orleans can find a trade partner for either Vannett or Trautman, it seems likely that both will be on the roster in 2022.

Cut Possibility: Unlikely

New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90). Credit: shutterstock.com

TANOH KPASSAGNON, DE (Age = 27)

2022 Cap Hit = $3.1 Million

Cap Savings = $3 Million

Dead Cap = $100,000

Kpassagnon was one of the team’s biggest surprises after being added in free agency last year. He led the Saints in sacks and was second in pressures over the first half of the year. Unfortunately, a nagging ankle injury ended his season after just eight games.

Kpassagnon had four sacks, 11 pressures, 3 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble over just half a year. He showed the ability to be a factor along the edge, but also inside as a pass rusher. His versatility and development strengthened an already formidable New Orleans defensive line.

An athletic player with good strength and prototypical size at 6’7” and 289-Lbs., Kpassagnon has had an impressive transformation from a raw rookie. He was well on his way to the best year of his five-year career.

The Saints have other contract decisions to make at this position. Fourth-year DE Carl Granderson is a restricted free agent. Fifth-year star Marcus Davenport is headed into a contract year and in line for a big payday. Veteran Pro Bowler Cam Jordan has one of the highest cap hits on the team, but will likely restructure to return.

Kpassagnon is signed for the next two years. Given his production and versatility, he's a reasonable cap hit for the team.

Cut Possibility: 50/50

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs against Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

MARK INGRAM, RB (Age = 32)

2022 Cap Hit = $2.2 Million

Cap Savings = $2.2 Million

Dead Cap = None

An October trade with Houston brought Ingram back to New Orleans, where he had starred from 2011 to 2018. In seven games with the Saints, he rushed for 260 yards and picked up another 138 on 20 receptions.

The trade reunited Ingram and Alvin Kamara, one of the league's better backfield combos. It was a key acquisition for a team that struggled to pass the football in 2021. Ingram is one of the NFL's best runners between the tackles, still has decent open field burst, and is an underrated contributor in the passing game.

With a modest cap hit of just over $2 million, Ingram is a team-friendly offensive weapon. With Kamara possibly facing legal issues from a February incident in Las Vegas, New Orleans may need to lean on their veteran back if Kamara is suspended.

Now the Saints all-time leader in rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns, Ingram is still an effective option going into his 12th season. New Orleans may still bring in another running back through the draft or free agency. However, Ingram seems likely to return with his low contract and experience.

Cut Possibility: Unlikely

The contracts of Cam Jordan and Demario Davis weigh heavily on the Saints salary cap. However, both players are more likely to be restructured than released because of their talent and importance to the team.

Three players from the Saints disappointing 2020 draft class also bear watching. Trautman was mentioned above. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz and backup LB Zack Baun have also played well below expectations.

Ruiz is the team's biggest disappointment but a first-round choice in 2020. Releasing him isn't an option because it would cause nearly $5.8 million in dead cap. If the Saints were to find a trade partner for Ruiz, parting with him would create $1.7 million in cap relief but spread out $3.4 million in dead cap over two years.

New Orleans had to part with several players to meet the 2021 cap requirements. Not as much financial wizardry is required this year.

Most of what the Saints need to do can be accomplished in more contract restructures. However, there may still be some familiar faces that won't be back in a Saints uniform in 2022.

