Saints Headed Across Pond for 2022 Home Game

The Saints are one of five teams slated to play a home game internationally for 2022.

The Saints are officially headed to London to play one of their 2022 home games. The league announced on Monday morning that New Orleans was one of five teams slated to play in their international series.

The Packers, Jaguars, and Saints will play in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, and the Buccaneers will be in Munich.

This will be the third time New Orleans plays overseas in London, previously in 2017 against the Dolphins. The team also won their first contest there in 2008 against the Chargers. However, those were both at Wembley Stadium.

Every team will play host to an international game as part of the league’s initiative from adding a 17th game on the schedule.

“Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.”

“It's always an honor when we are selected to play in the United Kingdom," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

“We have enjoyed successful trips in the past and look forward to representing New Orleans and our fans from around the globe. Clearly a lot goes into the planning and the logistics of a trip of that magnitude and we have already began making the necessary preparations and will continue to do so in the coming months."

The dates and opponents have yet to be determined, but should be announced prior to the NFL schedule dropping in mid-to-late April.

