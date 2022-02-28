Report: Alabama's Matt Rhea to Join Saints Coaching Staff

The Saints addressed the bulk of their coaching staff needs last week, but weren't done filling out some positions. That looks to be the case for at least one more spot. According to a Monday evening report by Josh Pate of 247 Sports and CBS Sports, the team is hiring Alabama's Matt Rhea.

Rhea has been the Football Director of Sports Science for the Crimson Tide since 2020, and the interest in him was reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill last week. The Saints have an opening for a Strength and Conditioning Coach after parting ways with the longtime Dan Dalrymple. Dalrymple had been in that position since 2006.

New Orleans certainly had its challenges last season with 58 different starters in the lineup, and while it's not necessarily and directly a training related matter, a fresh set of eyes for Dennis Allen's staff will be welcomed.

One of the things that stood out about Rhea was his column he wrote on LinkedIn regarding Evidence vs. Opinion in August 2021 commenting on his relationship with Nick Saban. Alabama saw a 50 percent reduction in soft tissue injuries during the 2021 season.

"When I speak with Coach Saban, I only make statements or recommendations that I can support with data. I also never make abstract statements trying to use science to win an argument (i.e. "they have done studies") and only discuss data that connects directly to performance and/or injuries. He has always taken my input and has yet to disregard any recommendation that I have made." "In the end, my job is not to make decisions, or win arguments. My job is provide coach with insight, data and data perspective, evidence that something is or is not working. If he asks for a recommendation, I give him one. He then makes the decisions. If he decides to go against my recommendation, or ignore the evidence, (which has not happened yet) then that is his right as the head coach and I have done my job."

