How Much Did Jameis Winston Prove for the Saints in 2021?

The New Orleans Saints signed QB Jameis Winston in 2020 to back up iconic veteran Drew Brees. Winston was the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning a Heisman Trophy and National Championship at Florida State.

While quarterbacking the Buccaneers for five years, few doubted Winston's raw talent. He has tremendous arm strength, good size, underrated mobility, and prolific passing skills.

Winston eclipsed 4,000 yards passing in both of his first two years. In 2019 he led the league with 5,109 yards, becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards. Winston also paced the league with 33 touchdowns in 2019 and threw for 121 touchdowns in 70 games as a Buc.

Detractors pointed to Winston's penchant for crippling turnovers. He threw 88 interceptions with Tampa Bay, including a league-worst 30 in 2019. Winston had just a 28-42 record as a starter before coming to New Orleans. Despite a lack of talent around him in Tampa, he was perceived as a player that wasn't capable of leading a winner.

Brees retired after the 2020 season. Winston was re-signed on a one-year deal and decisively won a quarterback competition with Taysom Hill for the starting job. After learning Sean Payton's offense for a year, Winston faced the monumental challenge of replacing a New Orleans legend.

Winston started the year strong in a 38-3 season-opening rout of the Green Bay Packers. He completed 14 of 20 throws for only 148 yards, but tossed 5 touchdown passes without an interception. Included among that was a 72-yard scoring strike to WR Deonte Harris and several other downfield throws.

The second game of the year wasn't nearly as impressive. Winston ran for a touchdown, but completed only 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards while throwing 2 interceptions and getting sacked 4 times in a 26-7 loss at Carolina.

Winston and the Saints bounced back in a Week 3 win at New England. Sean Payton continued to keep the passing attack under wraps, but Winston was an efficient 13 of 21 passing without an interception. He threw for only 128 yards, but completed two touchdowns, including a miraculous score to WR Marquez Callaway in traffic.

A crushing Week 4 home loss to the New York Giants would wind up costing the Saints dearly in the playoff race. However, Winston had a strong outing in the loss. He capably moved the offense throughout the game and completed 17 of 23 attempts for 226 yards and a score without an interception or sack.

Winston had arguably his most prolific game of the year Week 5 at Washington. He completed just 15 of 30 throws, but hit several downfield passes and threw just one interception for what would be a season-high 279 yards. Included among his four touchdown passes was a 49-yard Hail Mary to Callaway and a 12-yard strike to Alvin Kamara to clinch the win late.

Wins over Washington and Seattle showed that Payton was beginning to take the reins off Winston and the passing game. Against the Seahawks, Winston showed poise despite constant duress. He threw for 222 yards and a score while completing 19 of a season-high 35 attempts. More importantly, he didn't throw an interception and picked up 40 yards rushing.

Facing his former team, disaster struck both Winston and the Saints in a Week 8 clash against Tampa Bay. Winston got off to a terrific start, completing 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a score over the first two drives. He also decisively scrambled away from pressure, picking up 40 yards and three first downs with his legs.

On the second play of the third New Orleans drive, Buccaneers LB Devin White took down a scrambling Winston on an illegal tackle. Winston suffered a devastating knee injury on the play. It not only ended his year but also altered the course of the Saints season.

For the year, Winston completed 59% of his throws for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. He averaged only 186 yards in his six full outings, but avoided turnovers better than any point in his career.

Critics will point to the low numbers and the fact that Winston often held onto the ball too long. He was sacked 11 times over a five-game stretch. However, that could have also resulted from a Saints offensive line battered by injuries and orders from the coaching staff to avoid risky throws.

Remember that Winston was still learning the offense. He had to do it with the league's most productive wideout, Michael Thomas, sidelined for the year. Despite the lack of proven weapons, Sean Payton was beginning to open up the offense when Winston was lost to injury.

Jameis Winston, now 28-years-old, is poised to enter free agency next month. It's unlikely he accepts a team-friendly deal to return to the Saints. However, there is still a strong possibility that he could re-sign with New Orleans.

Payton stepped down after 16 years as head coach. He's replaced by Dennis Allen, the former defensive coordinator who has been with the organization for 12 years. Also returning is offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who enters his 17th season with the team.

Jameis Winston proved he could put up big passing numbers. Last season, he showed that he could take care of the ball while learning the New Orleans system. Whether that's enough to prove to the Saints that he's a long-term answer at quarterback will be the biggest offseason question for the team.

