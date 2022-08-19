Saints vs. Packers: What to Watch

The New Orleans Saints play at the Green Bay Packers this evening in the second preseason matchup for both teams. New Orleans has been in Green Bay all week, where they faced the Packers in a series of scrimmages over two days.

Don't expect many of the starters on either side to play much, if at all. Most of the starters on both sides squared off against each other during the week. This game will be all about the backups fighting for spots on the depth chart. All NFL teams must move at least five players off their roster to get to an 80-player deadline by Tuesday.

New Orleans lost their first preseason game to Houston last week. The outcome doesn't matter, but the Saints defense looked like the far more impressive of their two units. That trend continued this week against Green Bay. After the offense put together an impressive opening drive against the Texans, their backups struggled.

Here is what to watch from each of the New Orleans position groups tonight against the Packers.

QUARTERBACK

Player to Watch

Ian Book

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) attempts a pass against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

With starter Jameis Winston out again as a precaution for a foot injury, 34-year-old Andy Dalton will get the start. Dalton led the Saints on a 67-yard touchdown march in his only drive of the game against Houston, completing all five of his throws for 51 yards.

Expect Dalton, and the other starters that play, to get a similar amount of action tonight. Second-year QB Ian Book will likely get the bulk of the snaps, with K.J. Costello perhaps getting some time in the fourth quarter. Book struggled in his 11 drives against Houston, turning the ball over three times and failing to gain a first down on four drives.

Other than a few moments against Green Bay this week, Book has struggled after a solid start to camp. He’s looked disoriented against the defense and has struggled with accuracy and decision-making.

Book was never going to challenge Winston or Dalton on the depth chart, but could now be on the outside looking in for a roster spot altogether.

It's possible that the Saints may still view Ian Book as a developmental project. He has two preseason games left to show coaches that he belongs on the active roster.

RUNNING BACK

Players to Watch

Abram Smith

Tony Jones Jr.

Devine Ozigbo

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) runs as Houston Texans linebacker Tae Davis (19) attempts to make a tackle. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are expected to play little, if any at all. Even if Kamara doesn't get suspended this season, the team needs a reliable complement behind him and the 32-year-old Ingram. It’s a competition that is looking like it will carry through all of preseason.

Smith, an undrafted rookie from Baylor, had the best outing against the Texans with 42 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. However, he also had a critical fumble in the game's closing moments that likely cost a victory.

Jones added 40 scrimmage yards, but continues to struggle with reading his blocking lanes. Ozigbo contributed 26 yards, but isn't the between the tackles runner that Smith and Jones are.

All three backs received approximately the same number of touches against Houston. They'll likely do the same against the Packers. Smith and Jones appear to have a slight edge in performance so far, but have not separated themselves from the pack

Veteran Dwayne Washington is also in the mix. Washington will be hard to displace from the roster because he's such a valuable special teams contributor. If Smith, Jones, or Ozigbo can show that they can be consistently productive, it would allow the Saints to move Kamara around the formation more this season, where he is most dangerous.

WIDE RECEIVER

Players to Watch

Marquez Callaway

Dai'Jean Dixon

Tre'Quan Smith

Kirk Merritt

Kevin White

Kawaan Baker

Rashid Shaheed

New Orleans Saints receivers Marquez Callaway (1), Jarvis Landry (80), Kirk Merritt (85) and Michael Thomas (13) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Top receivers Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry shined against a talented Green Bay secondary. With Winston out, it would be shocking if any of the three saw significant action tonight. Same for Deonte Harty, who probably has a fourth wideout spot clinched because of his explosive return abilities and underrated route running.

New Orleans rarely keeps six wideouts on their active roster. I actually expect them to do just that this year, but it will be a developmental player who can play special teams. Undrafted rookie Dixon and Merritt have shined throughout camp. Their performance so far makes it unlikely that they’d clear waivers to be brought back to the practice squad if released.

That leaves what is probably the final receiver spot to a battle between Callaway, Smith, and perhaps White. Callaway has had a quiet camp so far after leading the team in receiving yards last season. Smith dropped a touchdown against Houston and failed to get consistent separation from the Texans backup defensive backs.

Callaway would seem to have the edge among the veterans because of his ability to play special teams. However, it was noteworthy that White saw reps as a special teams gunner last week. Better play from Book would help, but the wideout battle looks to be a heated competition that will go down to the final cuts.

TIGHT END

Players to Watch

Adam Trautman

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

Chris Herndon

Lucas Krull

J.P. Holtz

Nick Vannett

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints tight ends were among the worst position groups in the entire league in 2021. Trautman has had a solid camp, but must continue to show improvement as the probable starter.

Hill has missed some time with a rib injury, but his development at a new position bears watching. Johnson added bulk this offseason and is the best pure receiver of the group.

Will the Saints keep four tight ends? If they do, can disappointing veteran Vannett hold off undrafted rookie Krull and recent addition Herndon? Johnson's spot is not written in stone, but he seems to have a big lead over Vannett, Krull, Herndon, and Holtz.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Players to Watch

the second and third teamers

New Orleans Saints line drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This may be the most concerning position for the Saints right now. Their starting unit looks strong, even though James Hurst (foot) was banged up this week. First-round choice Trevor Penning may also not play after getting injured in practice.

Book's struggles and the inconsistency of the backup running backs aren't entirely their fault. The Saints second and third string linemen were bullied around by Houston, a disturbing trend that continued against the Packers.

Second-year OT Landon Young has had some nice moments, but has also been beaten badly some plays. He and Calvin Throckmorton are the strongest contenders for roster spots. However, this entire unit has done little to inspire any confidence.

Derrick Kelly and Derek Schweiger were re-signed this week to provide competition. Look for them to get a lot of reps, along with Young, veteran Forrest Lamp, and undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Players to Watch

Taco Charlton (DE)

Niko Lalos (DE)

Jordan Jackson (DT/DE)

New Orleans Saints run defensive drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have one of the best defensive end crews in the league with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

It seems unlikely that Granderson or Kpassagnon are on the roster bubble, despite each playing late into the game against Houston. Yet, that’s the monumental task facing Lalos and Charlton, a former first-round pick, to crack the roster.

Jackson, a rookie sixth-round choice, looks to make an impact for a defensive tackle position that needs more production in 2022. An explosive athlete, Jackson needs to show that he can be an immediate contributor in the rotation, rather than a developmental project.

LINEBACKER

Players to Watch

Eric Wilson

Jon Bostic

Chase Hansen

Andrew Dowell

Zack Baun

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (40) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) make a tackle on Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman (26). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A groin injury to Pete Werner and the fact that All-Pro Demario Davis won't play leaves it to this group to prove that they can provide competent linebacker depth. Kaden Elliss has the most experience in the system of the remaining players and is probably safe.

Hansen had the biggest statistical impact of the linebackers against the Texans and had a strong first day of practice against the Packers. Wilson, signed this offseason, was just as impressive against Houston. Especially in coverage. Stable veteran Bostic was added this week and is an excellent run-pass defender if recovered from last year's pectoral injury.

The veteran additions of Wilson and Bostic would seem to have the inside track because of their experience and versatility. If Hansen's strong play continues, he’ll be tough for Dowell or Baun to overtake for what could be the final roster spot here.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Players to Watch

Justin Evans (S)

Daniel Sorensen (S)

Brian Allen (CB)

DaMarcus Fields (CB)

Vincent Gray (CB)

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans (30) catches a pass during training camp drills. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Coverage breakdowns late in the fourth quarter derailed an excellent defensive game by the Saints last week against the Texans. The secondary, and the entire defense, was strong in both days of practice against the Packers.

Fields, Allen, and Gray have uphill battles to crack a cornerback position that already includes Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and Alontae Taylor. Remember that listed safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, and P.J. Williams can also play slot corner.

The versatility and depth of the safeties may force the Saints to carry an extra player at the position over a fifth listed corner. Justin Evans has been one of the team’s underrated stars of camp so far. Evans, who hasn't played since 2018 because of Achilles injuries, has shown great range and ball skills all summer.

Evans looks to have the inside track for a job in the secondary, along with special teams stud J.T. Gray. Allen, Fields, Gray, and even the veteran Sorensen will likely need to play perfect football through the rest of training camp to have a chance at the active roster.

Like the Saints, we shouldn't expect Green Bay's top players to see much or any action this evening. However, the Packers are a deep team on both sides of the ball. One that should challenge New Orleans deep into the game on every play.

The final score of tonight's game doesn't matter one bit. For these New Orleans players, however, every snap could be a meaningful one as they fight to continue their football careers.

