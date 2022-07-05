Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #82-70 Graham, Evans & More!

Less than 70 Days until the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 70 days away from kicking off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#82 Tight End: Ben Watson (2014-2015, 2018)

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson (82) is congratulated by Dan Arnold (85) after catching Drew Brees 500th career touchdown pass during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round selection, Watson brought veteran leadership to a young New Orleans side and, in 2015, put together his best receiving season of his NFL career. Following a career-best campaign, Watson joined the Ravens before rejoining the Saints in 2018 and helping the Saints to a deep playoff run. After the 2019 NFL season, Watson retired and ended his Saints career with 148 receptions for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns.

#81 Tight End: Nick Vannett (2021-Present)

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) makes a touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Vannett was an under-the-radar addition for the Saints last offseason. In an injury-shortened season, Vannett appeared as a backup tight end in 7 games for the Saints. The 6-6 blocking tight end reeled in 9 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in his first year with the Black and Gold. He is expected to return in a similar role with the Saints ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#80 Tight End: Jimmy Graham (2010-2014)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Jimmy Graham was one of the most explosive offensive threats in the NFL during his time in New Orleans. A former basketball star, Graham played only one football season at Miami before being drafted by the Saints. In five years in New Orleans, Graham was named to three Pro-Bowl teams and became a household name around the league. Graham hauled in 386 receptions for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns during his stretch with the Black and Gold before being traded in 2014.

#79 Offensive Tackle: Bryce Harris (2012-2014, 2017)

Sep 28, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; New Orleans Saints tackle Bryce Harris (79) looks to block Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jeremy Mincey (92) in the game at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat New Orleans 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A staple of the Black and Gold's offensive line depth, Harris spent four years in New Orleans, starting four games during his tenure. In 2012 and 2013, Harris appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Saints, providing depth at the tackle position and as an extra blocker in heavy set formations. He appeared in 37 games for the Saints in four seasons as a member of the Saints.

#78 Center: Erik McCoy (2019-Present)

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Erik McCoy has been with the Saints since being drafted in 2019. During his first two NFL seasons, McCoy started in all 16 regular-season games and three playoff games. An active run blocker and one of the best young centers in the league, McCoy beat out 2020 first-round selection Cesar Ruiz for the starting center job and will lead the Saints' experienced offensive line into battle during the upcoming season.

#77 Offensive Tackle: Willie Roaf (1993-2001)

Aug 4, 2012; Canton, OH, USA; Willie Roaf poses with his bust at the 2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Roaf became the first New Orleans Saints player inducted into the Pro Football of Fame in 2012. He started 131 games for the Saints during his nine years in New Orleans. A seven-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, Roaf was a stable force at left tackle for the Saints for nearly a decade and was a part of the Saints' first-ever playoff win in 2000 over the St. Louis Rams. Roaf was selected to the 1990 All-Decade and the 2000 All-Decade teams.

#76 Center: Jonathan Goodwin (2006-2010, 2014)

Oct. 10, 2010; Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints center (76) Jonathan Goodwin against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin joined the Saints in 2006 after four years as a reserve for the New York Jets. In 2008, Goodwin emerged as the Saints starter and was the starting center for the Saints during their Super Bowl run in 2009, earning a Pro-Bowl nod that season. Goodwin left New Orleans following the 2010 season and rejoined the team in 2014 before retiring after a 13-year NFL career.

#75 Offensive Guard: Andrus Peat (2015-Present)

New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75). Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Andrus Peat, drafted in 2015, has been named to multiple Pro Bowls since landing in New Orleans as a first-round pick. Since 2016, Peat has been the Saints week to week starter at left guard, and despite a long run with injury problems, he remains one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. Peat only played in six games in 2021 and is hungry to return to the field in 2022 to show what made him a Pro Bowler from 2018-2020.

#74 Offensive Tackle: Jermon Bushrod (2007-2012, 2018)

Oct, 9, 2011; Charlotte, NC, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (74) leaves the field after the game. The Saints defeated the Panthers 30-27 at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Another staple of the Sean Payton era, Bushrod spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints in two stints, 2007-2012 and 2018. Bushrod was thrust into the Saints' starting lineup in 2009 after an injury to Brown made him the Saints starting Left Tackle. Playing on the last year of his rookie deal, Bushrod helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV victory defeating the Colts, 31-17.

Bushrod was selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls before leaving on a five-year deal with the Bears. Bushrod played 12 NFL Seasons playing in 145 games and starting 128, including 68 in New Orleans.

#73 Offensive Guard: Jahri Evans (2006-2016)

Actor Bryan Cranston poses with former New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans prior to the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Bryan Cranston

A member of one of the greatest New Orleans Saints' draft classes, Jahri Evans, spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 2008, Evans helped anchor a Saints OL that surrendered only 13 sacks, a franchise record. Following Super Bowl XLIV, Evans became the highest-paid interior OL in NFL history. The Saints and Evans agreed to a seven-year, $56.7M contract in May 2010.

Jahri was named to the Saints' 50th Anniversary team in 2016 and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. The NFL listed Evans as a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. Evans will be enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for 2022.

#72 Offensive Tackle: Terron Armstead (2013-2021)

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Viewed as one of the top offensive tackles in football, Terron Armstead was a part of one of the league's best tackle tandems for years. A three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018-2020, Armstead made his presence felt on and off the field by helping the Saints win games and helping give back to the New Orleans community. The former third-round selection played in 97 games for the Black and Gold making 93 starts in the regular season, along with nine playoff starts for the Saints.

#71 Offensive Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk (2016-Present)

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One of PFF's top run-blocking tackles of the past half-decade, Ryan Ramczyk, has become an essential part of the Saints roster since entering the league in 2017. A Pro-Bowl selection in 2019, the former first-round pick has started 73 games for the Saints and recently signed a massive five-year, $96 million contract extension with the Saints, worth $60 million guaranteed.

#70 Offensive Tackle: Jammal Brown (2005-2008)

September 11, 2005; Charlotte, NC, USA; Jammal Brown #70 of the New Orleans Saints bows his head in the end zone before a game against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Grant Halverson-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Grant Halverson

Jammal Brown, 39, spent seven seasons in the NFL, five with the New Orleans Saints. However, Brown’s eight-year career would end prematurely because of nagging injuries in 2013. The two-time Pro-Bowler dressed in 85 games, starting 84 in his seven-year NFL career. Brown started 58 games for the Saints between 2005-2009, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and a Super Bowl Championship in 2010.

