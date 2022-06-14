Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Less than 90 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 90 days away from kicking off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#96 Defensive End: Carl Granderson (2019-Present)

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Granderson joined the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free-agent in 2019 after playing college football at Wyoming. A first team All-MVC selection in 2017, Granderson has displayed his value in the NFL as a rotational defensive lineman with his size and athleticism. In 38 career games with the Saints he has tallied 50 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

New Orleans rewarded Granderson's continued growth with a 2-year contract extension this summer, locking him to the Black and Gold until the end of 2024. He is expected to provide depth behind Payton Turner, Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan over the length of his new contract.

#95 Defensive Tackle: Tyeler Davison (2015-2018)

Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tyeler Davison was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and quickly became a key part of the Black and Gold's defense. Playing in all 16 games as a rookie and starting five, Davison was thrown into the fire having to learn the grind of the NFL quick, early and often.

In 2017 and 2018, Davison played a key role in the Saints' reign as NFC South champions. The starting defensive tackle clogged the middle of the field helping rank the Black and Gold as one of the best run defenses in the league. Following the 2018 season Davison joined the Atlanta Falcons where he has been their starting defensive tackle for the past 3 seasons.

In his Saints career, Davison posted 216 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 61 appearances.

#94 Defensive End: Cameron Jordan (2011-Present)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shows emotion after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps one of the greatest defensive player in the history of the New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and has been a staple for the Saints since. A 7x Pro-Bowl selection, Jordan has become the vocal leader of the Saints defense and is one of the best personalities on and off the field in the NFL.

However, despite his likable personality, Jordan has been anything but to opposing quarterbacks. Last season Jordan became the second player in Saints history to eclipse 100 career sacks with the team, joining hall of famer Rickey Jackson.

In 175 games with the Black and Gold, Jordan has put together a hall of fame resume himself, collecting 573 combined tackles, 107 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown.

#93 Defensive Tackle: David Onyemata (2016-Present)

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) walk off the field together after forcing the Carolina Panthers to punt in the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Considered a raw prospect, Onyemata took a few years in the NFL to hit his stride. But really showed his growth during the 2018 and 2019 seasons by anchoring the middle of one of the league's best run defenses and creating pressure on the quarterback by collapsing the middle of the pocket.

During his tenure in New Orleans, Onyemata has totaled 201 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception. "Big O" is expected to continue his dominance on the interior for the Saints in 2022 and be a large part of the team's success against the run.

#92 Defensive Tackle: Marcus Davenport (2018-Present)

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) works against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (79) during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport carried high expectations when entering the league as a first round pick in 2018. Throughout his rookie season, Davenport showed flashes of his athleticism and pure strength and speed on the edge. However, injuries plagued his first few years in the league failing to play more than 13 games in each of his first four seasons.

Davenport looks to have turned a corner and has unlocked most of his untapped potential, brining down the quarterback nine times in 2021. If he is able to stay healthy this year, Davenport and Jordan may be one of the best EDGE tandems in the NFL.

#91 Defensive End: Will Smith (2004-2012)

Will Smith celebrates his safety to give the Saints a 23-20 lead against Tampa Bay in the Superdome in 2007. Smith, who died in 2016, was posthumously inducted into team's Ring of Honor. Tdabrd 04 11 2016 Advertiser 1 D00120160410img 1203saintbuc498 Jpg 1 1 8ie16joi L792069315img 1203saintbuc498 Jpg 1 1 8ie16joi

Will Smith will go down as one of the greatest to ever sport the Black and Gold. Drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Smith made an immediate impact for the Saints playing in all 16 games as a rookie and forcing six fumbles. In 2006, Smith made his lone Pro-Bowl appearance after collecting 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Three years later, he helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl title with a career-high 13 sacks.

Smith concluded his NFL career in 2012 playing in 139 games while making 120 starts all for the New Orleans Saints. The Ohio State product racked up 463 tackles, 67.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. The Super Bowl XLIV Champion defensive end tragically passed in New Orleans in 2016 but is remembered for his work on and off the field in the Gulf Coast community.

Will Smith was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor in 2019.

#90 Defensive End: Jared Tomich (1997-2000)

A walk-on at Nebraska, Tomich turned into a two time All-American selection before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. The former Cornhusker spent four seasons with the Black and Gold playing in 55 games, making 18 starts and collecting 55 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Keep up with our Countdown to Kickoff:

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.